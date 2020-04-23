ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, 23.04.2020 – Two of the customer experience (CX) tech spaces leaders are partnering to deliver a complete package to their clients. SANDSIV, with their core product sandsiv+, delivers the most powerful AI-driven customer intelligence system in the world. Tech Mahindra is a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions. The partnership will allow some of the world’s best known companies to turn their zettabytes of customer data into actionable information and even predictive advice.

Tech Mahindra

“Customer experience is key for customers in these very challenging “COVID19” times. This partnership, for us represents a perfect collaboration,” said Gautam Bhasin, Global Head Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Tech Mahindra. “By delivering the power of SANDSIV’s customer experience management platform to our clients, we can bring a competitive edge. Our clients have phenomenal amounts of data and by utilizing sandsiv+, we’re able to help our clients turn data into action and massive competitive advantage. As part of our TechMNxt charter, Tech Mahindra is committed to leveraging next generation technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to solve real business problems of our customers.”

sandsiv+ is an AI-driven CX Management Platform that automates the type of processing that normally takes weeks to months. By gathering trillions of data points from hundreds of sources, sandsiv+ makes truly Big Data useful.

Tech Mahindra’s CX offerings provide unprecedented advantage to clients in bringing profound customer insights, technology enablers, operations capabilities to help transform & partner in their pursuit to embrace Digital disruption.

The addition of sandsiv+ to Tech Mahindra’s toolbox creates an opportunity for companies around the world to know more about their customers than ever before. More than just knowing, the companies will be able to see trends as they emerge and meet every client with 1-on-1 engagement that’s personal and accurate.

“Tech Mahindra is a global leader with a huge arsenal of offerings for their clients,” Frank Warnsing, Chief Corporate Officer & Head of Partner Management of SANDSIV said. “Adding sandsiv+ delivers the ability to measure, understand, and predict the customer experience in way that no one has ever been able to before.”

About SANDSIV

SANDSIV is more than a CX technology platform provider. They are a rapidly-growing technology company that provides customer intelligence AI analytics solutions to companies worldwide. Differently from a typical market research approach, the aim of SANDSIV activities is to really manage in real-time the 1-to-1 relation with every single member of a firm’s customer base, generating enterprise improvement programs to enhance the customer experiences.

About sandsiv+

sandsiv+ captures, analyses, integrates, improves, and measures the customer experience. Introduced in 2014, the next-generation CX platform harmonizes data from any direct or indirect channel, and generates inferred data using artificial intelligence. Its analytical features are built on advanced AI technologies including Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Deep Machine Learning, providing for the increasingly unsupervised production of faster and more accurate actionable insights, and allowing organizations to act responsively and plan wisely. The platform supports complex integration, customization and configuration.

