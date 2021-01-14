Tests also detect the mutant variants that first appeared in the UK and South Africa

SARS-CoV-2 detection of the Vivalytic tests from Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH is not affected by the mutations that were first identified in the UK and South Africa (VOC 202012/01, B.1.1.7.; 501Y.V2, B.1.351). As the tests detect the virus by amplifying target sequences within the viral genetic material that are not influenced by the mutations present in the new strains, it is very unlikely that test performance will be impaired. This applies to the VRI multiplex test developed in collaboration with Randox Laboratories Ltd. as well as to the SARS-CoV-2 rapid test. The latter is a joint development with R-Biopharm AG which, as a singleplex rapid test, delivers a result on positive samples in less than 30 minutes and can also be used for pooling.

