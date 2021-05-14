5G, Open RAN and Neutral Host feature heavily as awards recognise companies looking to the future

London, UK 14th May 2021 - Small Cell Forum (SCF) has announced the winners of the SCF Small Cell Awards 2021, recognising outstanding achievement within, and contributions to, the global small cell industry. The awards were presented at a ceremony during the virtual Small Cells World Summit last night.

Open to the whole industry and judged independently of SCF by a panel of distinguished analysts, journalists and industry experts, the awards attracted entries from operators and vendors from across the world and the full spectrum of the mobile value chain.

Chair of Judges, and Co-founder of Rethink Research, Caroline Gabriel said: “The standard of entries was higher than ever this year, and the judges were particularly impressed by the wide range of technologies and business models that were represented. The finalists and winners reflect how the small cell market is maturing to enable a wide diversity of operators, suppliers and innovative services.”

The full list of award winners is:

Excellence in commercial deployment by a Mobile Network Operator

Airspan Networks & Qualcomm – The world’s biggest mmWave Open RAN small cell network powered by Airspan and Qualcomm

Runners Up – Altiostar Network Inc, BT Wholesale

Excellence in commercial deployment by an alternative service provider – e.g., Private Network Operator, Neutral Host

Freshwave – Freshwave delivers the UK’s first shared spectrum private mobile network with small cells

Runners Up – Druid Software with Geoverse, Ontix with Westminster City Council

Commercial Small Cell (Network) Products & Technology

Corning & Qualcomm – Indoor 5G mmWave - Pandemic Adventures

Runners Up – KelTech IoT & VoltServer, SK Telecom

Software and Services – Management, Orchestration and Automation

Dense Air Limited – Targeted “Multi-Operator” small cell deployment driven by Big Data Analytics: DenseWare, a Dense Air Application

Runners Up – ECSite Inc, Industrial Technology Research Institute

Innovation in emerging technology or architecture

InterDigital – InterDigital’s AdvantEDGE Open Edge Emulation Platform for small cells

Runners Up – Freshwave, Industrial Technology Research Institute

Outstanding innovation in chips or components to enable small cell network

Picocom – Picocom eases Open RAN small cell deployment with 5G NIC board

Runners Up – AccelerComm, EdgeQ

Outstanding Innovation in Small Cell Business Case

Druid Software & Geoverse – City of Tucson moves to deploy Neutral Host for enabling a Smart City & closing the digital divide

Runners Up – Freshwave, Symmetrical Innovations, with coreNOC, WaveTech and Hoss Consulting

Commercial product or service to enable multi-operator and neutral host business models

CommScope – CommScope neutral host small cell solution with ONECELL

Runners Up – Corning, JMA Wireless

Outstanding Contribution to Small Cell Open RAN platforms or standards

Radisys – Radisys’ 5G small cell software with FAPI support

Runners Up – Benetel Limited, Industrial Technology Research Institute

Social Impact – Promoting Small Cells for Social/Economic/Environmental Development

JMA Wireless – Private Network for public services: Model for municipal connectivity services and closing the digital divide – City of Tucson, Arizona

Runners Up – Druid Software with RFConnect

Special Awards

Judges’ Choice – Mavenir – For their significant impact in many areas of Open RAN and small cells

Chair’s Awards – Victor Torres, arQana Technologies



Individual Contribution to SCF Activities – Andrei Radulescu, Qualcomm



“In addition to congratulating all of this year’s winners, I am delighted to give Victor Torres the Chair’s Awards. Representing a new member company to the Forum this year, Victor has demonstrated vision and leadership, not only for his company, but also for the Forum,” said Prabhakar Chitrapu, Chair of Small Cell Forum. “Meanwhile, Andrei’s technical depth of knowledge, his extremely methodic & disciplined organization of the highly detailed specification work across the entire team, as well as his inclusive and yet persuasive documentation of the agreed results led to a well-planned and perfectly timed production of the 5G-FAPI specification. It is only right that he be recognized for his contribution.”

Organized by SCF, Small Cells World Summit is the flagship global event for all small cells, Wi-Fi, DAS and IoT as the technologies enabling network densification, coverage and capacity. The virtual event was the biggest global online gathering of the small cells eco-system and included high-level content, speakers, panel discussions, networking and exclusive market data.

About Small Cell Forum

Small Cell Forum develops the technical and commercial enablers to accelerate small cell adoption and drive wide-scale densification.

Broad roll-out of small cells will make high-grade mobile connectivity accessible and affordable for industries, enterprises and for rural and urban communities. That, in turn, will drive new business opportunities for a widening ecosystem of service providers.

Those service providers are central to our work program. Our operator members establish the requirements that drive the activities and outputs of our technical groups.

We have driven the standardization of key elements of small cell technology including Iuh, FAPI, nFAPI, SON, services APIs, TR-069 evolution and the enhancement of the X2 interface. These specifications enable an open, multi-vendor platform and lower barriers to densification for all stakeholders.

Today our members are driving solutions that include:

5G Components, Products, Networks

Dis-aggregated 5G Small Cells

Planning, Management and Automation

5G regulation & safety

Neutral Hosts & Multi-operator

Private and Public Network coexistence

Edge compute with Small Cell Blueprint

End-to-end orchestration

The Small Cell Forum Release Program has now established business cases and market drivers for all the main use cases, clarifying market needs and addressing barriers to deployment for residential, enterprise, rural & remote, and urban small cells. It has also established initiatives relating to both public and private (MNO) coordination. The Small Cell Forum Release Program website can be found here: www.scf.io

