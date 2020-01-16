Small Cell Forum has announced that its 12th annual awards are now open for entries. Honoring commercial achievement and technical innovation across ten categories, the awards are open to both SCF members and non-members from all parts of the small cell ecosystem

London, UK Thursday 16th January 2020 Now in its twelfth year, the prestigious annual awards for the small cell industry are open for entries. With awards covering ten categories, plus the highly coveted ‘judges’ choice’ award, there is an opportunity to celebrate excellence and innovation in every aspect of commercial network deployment in the 5G era.

Small Cell Forum (SCF) is the trade association for small cell vendors, network infrastructure providers, service providers and operators working towards network densification. Its work program is about accelerating small cell adoption and driving wide-scale cellular network densification, and has operated the Small Cell Awards since their inception in 2009.

The SCF Small Cell Awards are judged independently by a panel of eleven leading industry analysts and journalists. Entries close midnight GMT on Friday 13 March, and firms can submit entries here: https://smallcellsworld.typeform.com/to/GciXnw.

The Awards recognize outstanding achievement in the global small cell industry and take place as part of Small Cells World Summit held in London on 12-13 May 2020. Small Cells World Summit is the flagship global event for the small cell, Wi-Fi and DAS industry and is now organized by SCF, which successfully took over the programming and running of the event last year.

SCF CEO Sue Monahan said: ‘Last year’s awards once again raised the bar for excellence with the breadth and diversity of entries reflecting the constant evolution of the small cell industry itself. The reinstatement of the Gala Dinner provided the perfect backdrop for our award ceremony and I’d encourage people to join us to celebrate with finalists and industry colleagues again this year!’

Notes to editors

Small Cell Forum develops the technical and commercial enablers to accelerate small cell adoption and drive wide-scale densification.

Broad roll-out of small cells will make high-grade mobile connectivity accessible and affordable for industries, enterprises and for rural and urban communities. That, in turn, will drive new business opportunities for a widening ecosystem of service providers.

Those service providers are central to our work program. Our operator members establish the requirements that drive the activities and outputs of our technical groups.

We have driven the standardization of key elements of small cell technology including Iuh, FAPI, nFAPI, SON, services APIs, TR-069 evolution and the enhancement of the X2 interface. These specifications enable an open, multivendor platform and lower barriers to densification for all stakeholders.

Today our members are driving solutions that include:

5G Components, Products, Networks

5G nFAPI & Split Option 6

Planning, Management and Automation

5G regulation & safety

Neutral Hosts & Multi-operator

Private and Public Network coexistence

Edge compute with Small Cell Blueprint

End to end orchestration

The Small Cell Forum Release Program has now established business cases and market drivers for all the main use cases, clarifying market needs and addressing barriers to deployment for residential, enterprise, rural & remote, and urban small cells. It has also established initiatives relating to both public and private (MNO) coordination. The Small Cell Forum Release Program website can be found here: www.scf.io.