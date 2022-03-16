Prestigious Awards ceremony will take place during SCWS in London

London, 16 March 2022 – Entries are open for the SCF Small Cell Awards 2022, with new categories added to showcase neutral host and private network deployments, as well as updated categories on the topics of small cells Open RAN and small cells technology.

The Awards ceremony will take place during a prestigious gala dinner in London at Small Cells World Summit 2022, on 24 May.

Companies from across the eco-system are invited to submit their entries by 1 April to the Awards, which are recognized as the ultimate industry badge of excellence.

Caroline Gabriel, Chair of Judges for the awards, and co-founder of Rethink Research said: “This year, as in previous years, we looked at the categories to see how well they reflected our industry and we felt that this year neutral host deployments needed a dedicated category as did private networks. These are growing areas of our industry right now, and I am looking forward to seeing the submissions for these categories where companies can showcase some of the real deployments taking place globally.

“I urge companies to submit an entry because the SCF Small Cell Awards are the Oscars of our sector and I am delighted that this year, after a two-year hiatus, we will be able to gather at a ceremony in London to celebrate the finalists and winners.”

The awards are judged independently by a panel of industry analysts and journalists. This year’s judging panel includes Sue Rudd, Director of Networks and Service Platforms, Service Provider Group, at Strategy Analytics; Keith Dyer, editor of The Mobile Network; Dean Bubley, founder of Disruptive Analysis, Roberto Kompany, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Networks, at Omdia and Mark Keenan, CEO of Real Wireless.

There are 10 categories in total to enter, including ‘Outstanding small cell technology in commercial use’, ‘Outstanding contribution to Open RAN networks or standards’, and ‘Outstanding innovation in chips and components to enable small cell networks’.

Submissions can be joint entries between two or more companies, and the event is open to the whole industry, not just SCF members. To find out more and to enter visit https://www.smallcellforum.org/awards/scf-small-cell-awards-2022/

