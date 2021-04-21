Event will bring together thought-leaders, service providers, equipment vendors and enterprise communities – offering in-depth discussion and excellent networking opportunities

London, UK 21st April 2021 - Small Cell Forum (SCF), the telecoms organization making mobile infrastructure solutions available to all, has announced details of the forthcoming Small Cells World Summit 2021 (SCWS), to be held virtually between 11-13 May. SCWS will be the biggest online global gathering of the small cells industry in 2021, and SCF has curated a rich agenda of thought leaders, analysts and expert panellists, coupled with excellent networking opportunities for attendees both from the telecoms ecosystem and industry verticals alike. SCF also today named its Platinum sponsors for the event as Picocom and Qualcomm.

The event will feature outstanding content from mobile operators, including AT&T, BT, Reliance Jio and Vodafone, neutral hosts, the supplier ecosystem, industry associations and regulators as well as enterprise-specific workshops and presentations for verticals like commercial property, automotive, ports and logistics, and applications in industrial IoT and industry 4.0.

“I am delighted to be able to announce such a forward-thinking event with such a compelling agenda of speakers and participating organizations,” said Prabhakar Chitrapu, Chair of Small Cell Forum. “Our previous Summits have raised important questions for our industry that have been the catalyst for fantastic collaborative work and I’m certain this year will be no different. The agenda is broad and comprehensive, addressing current and new deployers/operators of small cell networks and topics of immediate interest as well as emerging technologies. I look forward to welcoming all sponsors, speakers and delegates.”

The agenda includes discussions on a wide range of issues such as neutral hosting, small cell Open RAN, private networks, policy and regulation, and emerging technologies for the future of the industry.

“At SCWS 2021 we are bringing together an unparalleled selection of speakers from both the small cell ecosystem and end-user organizations. Our ‘sector spotlight’ sessions will see some of the first public talks covering the critical role of small cells in a range of vertical markets, with senior executives from commercial property, ports, and vehicle manufacturing discussing their unique requirements – as well as sessions for private network deployers and experts trialling 5G connectivity,” said Julius Robson, Chief Strategy Officer at Small Cell Forum and program director for SCWS.

“Meanwhile, Neutral Host proved such a popular topic at SCWS in 2019 that this year we expanded our coverage of the area, creating two separate sessions, one focusing on in-building, and another for towerco and macro models. There will be plenty of deep technology discussions around Open RAN and products and components for small cells, meaning that this year’s event has something for everyone.”

Small cells represent a range of different types of mobile infrastructure which are fundamental to extending the reach and capabilities of today’s mobile networks. They are being deployed both outdoors and indoors, in public areas and on private property, by mobile operators, neutral hosts, system integrators and by industries themselves.

“Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. has been at the center of driving the growth and adoption of 5G, delivering cutting-edge solutions across sub-6 GHz and mmWave spectrum bands, to power 5G small cells and remote radio head infrastructure across the globe,” said Gerardo Giaretta, senior director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “The power and flexibility of small cells are expected to become key factors in enabling OEMs the ability to solve pressing connectivity issues and provide users increased access to reliable, robust and powerful mobile experiences. We are pleased to join our colleagues at SCWS 2021 to provide an industry perspective on the state of small cells today and where the industry is headed as a whole.”

"Picocom has close ties with the SCF and is proud to sponsor Small Cells World Summit Virtual 2021. The SCWS event team have been working tirelessly to make this the most extensive online global gathering for the small cells industry in 2021, bringing together a rich schedule of speakers and panel discussions, combined with the networking opportunities we need to drive business. With two chip vendors leading the sponsorship, it demonstrates how important semiconductors are to the industry," commented Oliver Davies, VP Marketing, Picocom.



The event’s virtual format will offer exhibitors and delegates huge benefits, with the primary one being a bigger global audience to interact with. Without travel to consider, people from all around the world can attend SCWS and enjoy the content online over the three-days and for up to two weeks after the event concludes. Therefore, if delegates are unable to attend a particular session, they can catch-up later.

Networking has also been optimized for the event, with the platforms matching delegates by interest, or allowing them to search for specific people to talk to and interact with across various topics. Attendees will also be able to participate in a range of deep-dive workshops to explore the latest technology developments and case studies.

SCWS is supported by the following sponsors: Platinum sponsors – Qualcomm and Picocom; Gold sponsors – ADVA, Airspan, Cellnex, Colt, CommScope, Corning, Dense Air, Ericsson, FreshWave, Keysight Technologies and Radisys; Silver sponsors – AccelerComm, BAI Communications, Benetel, BT Wholesale and Interdigital; Exhibitors - ArQana Technologies, ng-voice.

To find out more or to register for Small Cells World Summit 2021, visit www.smallcells.world

About Small Cell Forum

Small Cell Forum develops the technical and commercial enablers to accelerate small cell adoption and drive wide-scale densification.

Broad roll-out of small cells will make high-grade mobile connectivity accessible and affordable for industries, enterprises and for rural and urban communities. That, in turn, will drive new business opportunities for a widening ecosystem of service providers.

Those service providers are central to our work program. Our operator members establish the requirements that drive the activities and outputs of our technical groups.

We have driven the standardization of key elements of small cell technology including Iuh, FAPI, nFAPI, SON, services APIs, TR-069 evolution and the enhancement of the X2 interface. These specifications enable an open, multi-vendor platform and lower barriers to densification for all stakeholders.

Today our members are driving solutions that include:

5G Components, Products, Networks

Dis-aggregated 5G Small Cells

Planning, Management and Automation

5G regulation & safety

Neutral Hosts & Multi-operator

Private and Public Network coexistence

Edge compute with Small Cell Blueprint

End-to-end orchestration

The Small Cell Forum Release Program has now established business cases and market drivers for all the main use cases, clarifying market needs and addressing barriers to deployment for residential, enterprise, rural & remote, and urban small cells. It has also established initiatives relating to both public and private (MNO) coordination. The Small Cell Forum Release Program website can be found here: www.scf.io

