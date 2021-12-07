The German software company SCHUMANN is expanding its international activities and has founded a subsidiary in the United Kingdom, SCHUMANN International Ltd. The company has been growing its customer base in the London market for some years now, and this latest step consolidates on that growth and provides a platform for the next phase of its growth internationally.

The opening of the new subsidiary is a vote of confidence in the continuing importance of the London market internationally, and it will enable SCHUMANN to be even closer to its international clients, whether London based or otherwise. The new company is represented by Mike Holley, Robert Meters, Stefan Schubert and Martina Städtler-Schumann as Directors. Over the coming months other members of staff will join our new London office.

SCHUMANN already has many international customers, and its software solutions are used in around 40 countries worldwide. “The demand from international companies for our solutions is increasing. The establishment of this subsidiary is now a logical development,” explains Robert Meters, Director of SCHUMANN International Ltd. With its solutions, SCHUMANN offers modern software for credit and surety insurers, financial service providers and large corporates. “All these players come together in the financial marketplace of London, which is very convenient for us, especially since our solutions are also used at the interface processes of these companies and can thus enable continuous end-to-end processes,” continues Robert Meters.

Digitalisation of business processes and early risk warning for credit insurance and surety companies, brokers, export credit agencies and financial institutions are the core products and competencies of the German software company SCHUMANN. These are increasingly in demand, especially through the Coronavirus Pandemic. Companies from all sectors and all countries want to move forward into the post pandemic world with confidence, and the possibilities of digitalisation in credit management offer great opportunities for this, regardless of whether one is an insurer, a financial service provider or an industrial and trading company. “The subsidiary SCHUMANN International Ltd will be our permanent representation in the financial markets of London. We look forward to expanding our international business and enabling companies to succeed through the digitalisation of credit management processes,” concludes Martina Städtler-Schumann, Managing Director and founder of the parent company SCHUMANN in Germany.