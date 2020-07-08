Moving Forward with DataCore Develops into this Summer’s Global Gathering of SDS Partner Experts with an Online Conference, Exhibition, Accreditation, and not Forgetting, a Virtual Pub to Close

https://sdspartner.vfairs.com, 8 July, 2020 – On 9th July 2020, DataCore has gathered together English speaking partners and thought leaders from across the world in one online conference and accompanying exhibition to accelerate the adoption of software-defined storage (SDS) solutions into IT organizations in a highly accessible medium. Originally planned as a regional face-to-face channel conference in the UK, with the onset of the global pandemic DataCore saw this an opportunity to broaden the reach of the event by making it virtual so it embarked on the journey to find a modern event platform that offered similar interactions, just virtual.

Lobby of SDS Partner Event

As an organisation, DataCore were determined that the original conference objectives should not to be compromised;- to gather like-minded SDS eco-alliance solution based vendors together; to provide partner personal training and development, to grow SDS sales in the face of hardware restraints and most importantly, to personally connect on an informal level.

Three months later, enter the SDS Experts Conference and 20 stand Exhibition at sdspartner.vfairs.com on 9th July. The Conference and Exhibition, together with SDS certification classroom training, and the opening of the #SDS Expert Virtual Pub to close the event (in association with West Berkshire Brewery) is all hosted on the vFairs platform. The Exhibition remains open and accessible throughout the summer.

The event consists of a full day of live conference sessions from execs and thought leaders including global analysts, The 451 Group, on unprecedented data growth. To keep momentum high, there are spot prizes running from sponsors from morning coffee break through to close. Upstairs, there is a dedicated DCSP classroom to achieve entry level SDS qualification with coaching and live teacher tips. The linked 20 stand exhibition hall features associated SDS eco-alliance partners including Carbonite, Intel, Western Digital, ATTO, Lenovo and Scality, alongside a dedicated Distie Zone where country-led distributors get to showcase their value add for partners. At the conference close, the informal virtual networking begins with DataCore bringing a virtual pub and pub quiz experience to UK partners complete with pre-ordered West Berkshire Brewery kegs of delivered beer.

“Like everyone, our first choice would have been to facilitate a face to face conference, but this has become a very attractive alternative. We believe we’ve managed to create the right level of content that will appeal to both technical and sales, or if you’re an existing SDS Expert or a relative newcomer to the power of block, file and object storage and management,” Noted John Lucey, VP Sales, Northern Europe, DataCore. “Partners can stay all day and will be rewarded with SDS futures and roadmaps under NDA, thought leadership, deep technical dives and cracking spot prizes. Or, they can graze through content most relevant to them and come back later for parts they have missed.”

Partners can register online up until 8 July by visiting https://sdspartner.vfairs.com/.

-Ends-

About DataCore

DataCore Software delivers the industry’s most flexible, intelligent, and powerful software-defined storage solutions for block, file and object storage, helping more than 10,000 customers worldwide modernize how they store, protect, and access data. The company’s comprehensive product suite, intellectual property portfolio, and its unrivaled experience in storage virtualization and advanced data services, position DataCore as the authority on software-defined storage. To request a demo, visit https://www.datacore.com/try-it-now.

# # #

DataCore, SANsymphony, vFilO and the DataCore logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of DataCore Software Corporation. Other DataCore product or service names or logos referenced herein are trademarks of DataCore Software Corporation. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

CONTACT

For media & PR inquiries:

On Your Case Ltd on behalf of DataCore

Sharon Munday

+44 23 9311 4100

sharon.munday@datacore.com