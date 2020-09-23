Dallas, Texas, 23rd September 2020- SML RFID, a global leader in delivering high-performance RFID solutions for the retail market, has today announced the release of its GB4M700 inlay. Made with the Impinj M700 series of integrated circuit (IC), the inlay will help retailers boost efficiency and reduce the total material and shipping costs.

The inlay, which measures at 42x16mm, maximizes performance, achieving a capability that previously only larger inlays could reach. The small size and level of efficiency of the new GB4M700 inlay will significantly increase inventory accuracy and management for omnichannel retailers.

SML RFID

Additionally, the GB4M700 inlay has industry leading read sensitivity of -24 dBm with a small size antenna and contains a chip memory of up to 128 bits EPC, setting a new benchmark for all RFID products. The new SML RFID inlay can also be fitted on the vast majority of tagged products, improving the consistency of read performance for inventory tracking in large scale retail deployments. In addition to supporting clothing and denim tags, the inlay also supports the tagging of polybags and boxed items.

Dean Frew, Chief Technology Officer and Senior VP of RFID solutions at SML Group, commented, “SML RFID is committed to delivering the most innovative solutions to empower retailers to better manage their inventory. As a result, we are continuing to invest in our technology. SML RFID’s design team and operational team, alongside our suppliers and Impinj have worked relentlessly to deliver the new inlay. The product will extend SML RFID’s innovative legacy and commitment to provide retailers and brand owner customers with innovative RFID solutions.”

Gahan Richardson, SVP Platform Product Management and Silicon Sales from Impinj also commented “We are delighted to see SML RFID leverage the advancements of the new Impinj M700 RAIN RFID tag chips. The SML RFID GB4M700 inlay will be the latest addition to meet demands of retailers for higher levels of inventory management”.

For more information about the availability of the GB4M700 or any of our other RFID technology innovations, contact us at info@sml-rfid.com.

About SML:

SML is a leading technology provider for this New Era in Retailing. As the full-service RFID solution provider and trusted partner to the world’s largest retailers and fashion brands, delivering proven results and rapid ROI’s. SML offers the industry a broad spectrum of cost-effective high-performance certified RFID Inspire™ tags and a global network of encoding solutions to enterprise-class RFID software Clarity® for retail stores throughout the supply chain.

With a presence in over 30 countries, SML is the #1 item-level RFID software provider in the world and has the largest global network of source-tagging service bureaus that enables it to be the leading technology provider - making solutions impactful, scalable and simple. For detail, please visit www.sml-rfid.com.

