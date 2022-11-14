Corby, UK - 14th November 2022: SML, an end-to-end RFID solution provider for retailers around the globe, has today announced the opening of its state-of-the-art RFID Supply Chain Innovation Center (SCIC) in Corby, UK. Following recent investment in RFID and Digital Identity technology solutions from the business, the SCIC is adjacent to SML’s Retail Ideation Space (RIS), first launched in 2019.

Numerous segments within the retail sector are accelerating the adoption of item-level RFID solutions due to compelling inventory and operations-based business cases in stores and emerging within supply chains. This additional trend of adoption in supply chains translates to retailers and brand owners investigating and implementing item-level RFID solutions within their distribution centers and factories.



SML’s recent partnership with logistics automation industry leader RIELEC, and the combination of SML’s Clarity® Supply Chain solutions and RIELEC’S Clustag™ solutions, are at the forefront of SML’s first SCIC facility. SML has combined the two solutions to create a one-of-a-kind comprehensive enterprise solution offering.



At the SCIC, customers will have the ability to visit the facility in person or experience virtual demonstrations remotely where SML can demonstrate a variety of RFID-enhanced use cases within a distribution center and factory environment. This includes; inbound receiving, outbound audits, case packing, returns management and across manual and material handling integrated scenarios. In addition to supporting the most active segments adopting RFID - apparel, footwear, sporting goods and home goods - SML will also leverage the facility to support developments around circularity and emerging segments such as electronics, fragrances and cosmetics, and food.

SML Supply Chain Innovation Center Corby

Dean Frew CTO and Senior Vice President of RFID Solutions at SML, said: “We are seeing the vast majority of our customers that have deployed our Clarity® Store solutions wanting to extend their return on investment by deploying a combination of RFID enhanced manual and automated material handling solutions in their distribution centers and factories.

“This provides an attractive extension of the use of RFID because the majority of measurement and compliance processes in the supply chain are only able to be performed manually on a small sample of product flowing through these facilities, and with RFID a brand can perform audits on 100% of their cartons and shipments.”

SML has designed the center to not only support customer demonstrations but one that will assist in customer process visualization, solution product development, and technology evaluation. The SCIC facility in Corby adds to the SML Retail Ideation Spaces (RIS) that also already exist in Plano, Texas, Hong Kong, and Shanghai. The company also will open a smaller SCIC in their Plano, TX facility before the end of 2022.



Request a private demonstration of either SML’s Store or Supply Solutions, on-site or virtually, by submitting a request HERE: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=kml_5evscEa54ga8AZsBoo6uSjczrKpBvyRInqU8ROlUODNJTVY3VkFVV0hISUgzTFAzWTVRQ0tBQyQlQCN0PWcu

About SML

With a presence in over 20 countries, SML Group is the global end-to-end RFID and brand identification solutions provider, delivering proven results and rapid ROIs to brands in the new era of retailing. We offer innovative Inspire™ and EcoInspire™ labelling and packaging products, high- performance RFID tags and encoding services across industries. Our proprietary software Clarity® is the market-leading item-level RFID solution that is engineered and deployment-proven for vertical retailers and brand owners with stores. As an invaluable partner of brands, SML is committed to developing tech-driven solutions that power brand transformation and prosperity.

For details, please visit https://www.sml.com/item-level-rfid/.