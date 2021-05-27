DALLAS, TEXAS, 27 May 2021: SML Group, a global leader in delivering high-performance RFID solutions for the retail market, has launched its latest dual tag technology, the GB24U8. Combining item-level tracking abilities of RFID technology with the loss prevention capabilities of an Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) tag, the GB24U8 has been designed as a single tag optimized for a wide range of retail apparel applications.

Incorporating UCODE8 capabilities from NXP, the GB24U8 enables retailers to use EAS solutions to combine traditional EAS functionality with the benefits of item-level RFID, including cycle counts, inventory management, auto-replenishment, and omnichannel and BOPIS fulfillment. Measuring at just 37.8x70.5mm, the tag has a clearly marked EAS tag area staying within a marked rectangle, delivering loss prevention and brand protection capabilities. As a result, apparel retailers can utilize the GB24U8 to deliver an enhanced customer experience focused on convenience and efficiency.

The GB24U8 is approved by the RFID Lab at Auburn University meets a number of 8 active ARC categories including; F, G, I, K, L, M, N, and Q. The ARC categories set an industry standard needed to ensure that the RFID technology meets or exceeds a level of performance that benefits both retailers and partners.

Dean Frew, CTO and Senior Vice President of RFID Solutions for SML Group, commented: “The apparel industry has shifted in many ways in this last year, and retailers now have to navigate a number of challenges. For example, a significant shift within the last year has been the way retailers look at improving inventory accuracy, elimination of hard tags and more effective BOPIS models.”

