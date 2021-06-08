DALLAS, TEXAS, 8 June 2021: RFID specialist, SML RFID, has today announced that it has launched the GB32U9, its first DoseID certified inlay and the latest addition to its range of high-performance RFID tags, explicitly designed for unit-of-use medications in pharmaceutical applications. The smallest inlay to date, which is certified by DoseID and ARC Spec S, the GB32U9 is equipped with the latest chip from NXP, UCODE9, enabling industry-best read sensitivity. This new inlay provides high quality and rapid inventory counting in dense RFID tag populations.

The GB32U9 is designed to tackle the pharmaceutical industry’s pain points of tracking liquid and small items. The inlay combines its ultra small size with U9 sensitivity to provide balanced and accurate tracking of general pharmaceutical packages. Its small design means the GB32U9 easily fits on a wide range of pharmaceutical products, including small items such as plastic syringes, plastic vials, and other plastic materials containing liquid.

SML RFID Launches High Performance GB32U9

Available immediately, the GB32U9 features auto-adjust technology, unique brand identifiers, and pre-serialized 96bit EPC. Its ultra small broad bandwidth antenna also measures 20x10mm with a wet paper face size of 26x12mm.

The GB32U9 inlay is DoseID certified, having met Auburn University ARC Lab’s Spec S. DoseID’s inlay certification ensures that serialized unit-of-use medications can be read accurately and reliably throughout a range of hospital pharmacy and inventory management workflows. For pharmaceutical manufacturers and 503B compounders looking to add DoseID to their products in plastic containers, the GB32U9 is the best business choice.

Dean Frew, Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of RFID Solutions at SML Group said: “In an industry as critical as pharmaceutical and medicine, having an inaccurate view of inventory proves costly and needs to be addressed, and hospital pharmacies are looking to pharmaceutical manufacturers for solutions. The GB32U9 inlay is designed to alleviate these pain points and provide pharmaceutical manufacturers an easy solution to DoseID-enable their unit-of-use medications.”

Dr. Jeremy Liu, Vice President of RFID Technology, SML Group, commented: “The GB32U9 inlay provides a unique and innovative approach to inventory management for the pharmaceutical industry. Where smaller items with liquid around have previously been difficult to scan in hospital and supply chain workflows, the GB32U9’s ultra small size allows these organizations to obtain pinpoint accuracy. The compact design, combined with the sensitivity of the U9 chip, creates an inlay that caters perfectly to the demands of the pharmaceutical industry’s operations.”

-ENDS-

About SML RFID

With a presence in over 30 countries, SML Group is the global end-to-end RFID and brand identification solutions provider, delivering proven results and rapid ROIs to brands in the new era of retailing. We offer innovative Inspire™ and EcoInspire™ labeling and packaging products, high-performance RFID tags and encoding services across industries. Our proprietary software Clarity® is the only item-level RFID solution that is engineered and deployment-proven for vertical retailers and brand owners with stores. As an invaluable partner of brands, SML is committed to developing tech-driven solutions that make brands succeed tomorrow. For detail, please visit www.sml-rfid.com.