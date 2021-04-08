DALLAS, TEXAS, 8 April 2021: RFID technology leader SML RFID, has today announced the launch of a tag family, built on Impinj M700 series chips, set to reduce the size and cost of RFID tags for retailers. The family is currently home to six tags, including the GB3, GB4, GB5, Maze, GB25 and GB18. These are a full upgrade for all SML current major inlays. There are also additional tags which utilize the Impinj M700 series for closed loop customisable inlays.

Dean Frew, CTO and Senior VP of SML RFID Solutions, commented: “The introduction of the Impinj M700-based tag family is another step forward from Impinj in RFID technology and an unrivaled technological advancement. The reduced size and enhanced cost effectiveness of this tag family will help retailers to maintain RFID effectiveness, making the most of the technology available to them.”

The Impinj M700 series RFID tag chips provide high performance, fast inventory capability, and advanced features for next-generation, universal RFID tags. The SML M700-based inlay series offers 2 options for EPC and user memory (Impinj M730 and M750). The M730 chip has 128 bits EPC and M750 has 96 bits EPC plus 32 bits of user memory. SML tags with these chips are currently pending ARC Approval.

“As a full service RFID solution provider, SML provides a rich portfolio of tags that when combined with the unique features and performance of the Impinj M700 series chips, delivers new functionality to industries including retail, healthcare, and logistics,” said Carl Brasek, Impinj VP, Silicon Product Management. “The new SML tags give customers a broad choice of tags for a wide variety of solutions.”

There are various size and performance options available within the new tag family. They can also be attached or embedded to nearly any retail item, globally, to enable solutions for high-speed inventory counting and loss prevention, with frictionless self-checkout and embedded tagging with seamless product returns.

The Impinj M700 chip is significantly smaller than previous chips, and SML will be able to offer a more cost-effective inlay product for customers. The unique inlay antenna design from SML offers compact size, material robustness, high sensitivity, and a broad frequency bandwidth. These enhancements have important implications for wider industry use beyond retail as additional applications are identified and become viable.

Frew continued: “SML works tirelessly to continually set benchmarks in RFID tag and software technology to offer our clients and customers the best tags possible, keeping their RFID solutions as up-to-date and effective as possible.”

In addition to the retail industry, inlays can also be used for electronics, food, supply chain management, pharmaceuticals, and the medical industry.

About SML RFID

SML is a leading technology provider for this New Era in Retailing. As the full-service RFID solution provider and trusted partner to the world’s largest retailers and fashion brands, delivering proven results and rapid ROI’s. SML offers the industry a broad spectrum of cost-effective high performance certified RFID Inspire™ tags and a global network of encoding solutions to enterprise-class RFID software Clarity® for retail stores throughout the supply chain.

With a presence in over 30 countries, SML is the #1 item-level RFID software provider in the world and has the largest global network of source-tagging service bureaus that enables it to be the leading technology provider - making solutions impactful, scalable and simple.