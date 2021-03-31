Fast growing UK telco unveils new name and brand reflecting the company’s increasingly significant role in the UK’s digital future

LONDON, UK, 31 MARCH 2021 – SSE Enterprise Telecoms, one of the UK’s leading infrastructure-based connectivity providers, today announces the launch of its new brand. Coinciding with the start of a new financial year, the company will now be known as Neos Networks.

The rebrand is part of the company’s wider business transformation journey, which began in 2019 when Infracapital acquired 50% of the business with SSE Group retaining 50%. With ambitions to further consolidate the company’s position as the premier B2B connectivity partner across the UK, the rebrand to Neos Networks gives the company a clearer, more recognisable and relevant long-term identity in the telecoms market - independent from both of its investors.

Neos Networks, meaning “new network”, was the company’s trading name prior to its acquisition by SSE Group in 2003. It is still widely recognised and holds a great deal of positive association within the telecoms industry. Alongside the new logo, representing the continuous connection between Neos Networks and its customers, the rebrand embodies the company’s vision to continue developing a new network, purpose built for the specific high capacity, high resilience needs of UK businesses. Neos Networks remains committed to providing superior delivery, outstanding customer experience, commercial innovation and technical excellence.

As part of the rebrand, Neos Networks has also updated its company values to ensure employees are aligned in a spirit of collaboration, partnership and integrity. Recently launched, these principles reflect Neos Networks’ employees’ aspirations and commitments in relation to ambition, simplicity, service, expertise, teamwork and safety. They empower Neos Networks’ employees to realise their full potential and deliver on the company’s wider goals to grow its network and ensure superior customer experience is recognised across UK businesses.

Colin Sempill, CEO at Neos Networks, said:

“Our new name, Neos Networks, embodies our mission to build a new network for UK businesses that has the specific high capacity, high resilience that they demand.

“As capacity requirements continually increase for businesses, there is a growing need for a new network solution to meet current and future demand, delivering much needed high bandwidth, high resilience services across the UK and Neos Networks will continue to deliver that network.

“With decades of experience and a relentless focus on customer experience our customers – many of whom are responsible for the UK’s Critical National Infrastructure - will benefit from one of the fastest growing high capacity networks in the UK – and we’ll continue to expand it in the months and years ahead.”

Vicky Bori, HR Director at Neos Networks, said:

“Employees want to feel connected to the organisation they work for and its culture, which is why it was important to us to ensure everyone at Neos Networks can identify with the new brand at a personal as well as a professional level. This has meant reshaping our company values and purpose, to mirror the ways of working that truly drive us.

“Our new company values are a core pillar of Neos Networks. They will play a key role in reinforcing the company’s positioning as an independent and agile telecoms infrastructure business, built around a strong pool of industry experts, intent on seeking out new opportunities, continually developing our knowledge and capabilities, and consistently exceeding customer expectations.”

- Ends -

About Neos Networks

Neos Networks brings together the unparalleled expertise of dedicated professionals who combine the technical excellence and innovative approaches required to provide businesses, government organisations and their partners with a superior network that is the cornerstone of the UK’s digital future. All this is done with a spirit of collaboration, partnership and integrity because collectively we can achieve more, together.

Our services are delivered through a UK-wide 20,000km network, offering a wide range of products and integrated solutions including leading edge WAN, Ethernet, Optical and Dark Fibre services. With decades of industry knowledge and experience, Neos Networks can be trusted to deliver efficiencies as well as a competitive edge. For more information please visit: https://neosnetworks.com