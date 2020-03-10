The MDM9000 is now certified to be used in a wide range of fixed and mobile government and defense applications

Herndon, Va., March 10, 2020 – ST Engineering iDirect, a company of ST Engineering North America, today announced that its Newtec MDM9000 modem has received the Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS) Certification. This expands its portfolio of WGS-certified solutions, which include the iDirect Evolution Defense platform, Tactical Hub, and 9-Series family of modems.

Designed to support a wide range of fixed and mobile government and defense applications, the field-proven MDM9000 modem is now one of the most powerful DVB-S2X modems operating on the WGS constellation. Its flexibility and efficiency open up new capabilities for high-speed data links, complementing existing WGS-certified Evolution Defense solutions.

The MDM9000 is ideal for aggregating data – from sensor data to video footage – to be sent back to a central location, as well as any other applications requiring point-to-point, dedicated links. In addition, its bulk encryption module provides 256-bit AES link encryption on both content and management layers to provide the security that is paramount in military operations.

“Our latest WGS certification marks another significant milestone in our efforts to deliver military-grade communications solutions which can provide the bandwidth, flexibility and security required by global militaries to carry out missions successfully and reliably,” said Koen Willems, Head of International Government Satcom at ST Engineering iDirect. “We are proud that the modem has passed the stringent evaluation and testing of the certification process and can join our vast portfolio of accredited government and defense solutions.”

The WGS system is a constellation of highly capable military communications satellites used by the United States of Department of Defense (DoD), Canada Department of National Defence, Australian Department of Defence, as well as other partner countries.

As the backbone of the U.S. military's global satellite communications, WGS provides flexible, high-capacity communications for the nation's war fighters through procurement and operation of the satellite constellation and the associated control systems. WGS provides worldwide flexible, high data rate and long-haul communications for war fighters, government agencies, and international partners.

This WGS certification highlights ST Engineering iDirect’s ability to provide the highest quality levels of design, development, production, delivery, installation, and maintenance of information and communications technology products, including hardware, software and services.

The MDM9000 modem, along with the entire ST Engineering iDirect portfolio, will be showcased at SATELLITE 2020 from 9 to 12 March 2020 in Washington, DC, ST Engineering iDirect stand 1501.

ST Engineering North America is the U.S. headquarters of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense and engineering group specializing in the aerospace, electronics, land systems, and marine sectors. Based in Alexandria, VA, it has major operations across 17 cities in 13 states and employs about 5,000 people providing innovative products and solutions to commercial and government customers across diverse market segments.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering North America, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. Through the merger with Newtec, a recognized industry pioneer, the combined business unites over 35 years of innovation focused on solving satellite’s most critical economic and technology challenges, and expands a shared commitment to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded under the names iDirect and Newtec, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is the world’s largest TDMA enterprise VSAT manufacturer and is the leader in key industries including broadcast, mobility and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information on iDirect platforms please visit www.idirect.net. For Newtec platforms please visit www.newtec.eu.

