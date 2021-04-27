Multimillion-dollar contract with leading mobile network operator will deliver a high performance flexible network built on Newtec Dialog® and state-of-the-art Mx-DMA return technology

Herndon, Va., April 27, 2021 – ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, has been selected by a Tier 1 mobile network operator (MNO) in Latin America to extend the ground infrastructure for its upcoming satellite which is slated for launch in late 2021. The network expansion will deliver 3G, 4G and corporate internet services across Brazil, with the potential to expand into other regions.

ST Engineering logo

The multi-gigabit augmentation builds upon the long-term relationship and significant success of the MNO’s existing network which is powered by the Dialog® platform. The scalable and flexible multiservice platform allows the MNO to access a wide range of markets, effectively manage operational and capital costs, and create unique value for its customers. It also allows cellular backhaul and corporate internet offerings to be combined into one platform, enabling the ability to expand into other areas and applications as opportunities arise.

With network performance a priority, Dialog will be teamed with different tiers of modems including the highly flexible MDM5010, a field-proven, very high throughput modem with state-of-the-art PPS (Packets per Second) processing capabilities, and the new MDM2510 and MDM2010 modems for the corporate and small office home office (SOHO) markets. The network will be able to fulfil demand for cellular backhaul and corporate internet services to remote areas where terrestrial connectivity is limited or unavailable, easing business communications and access to mobile services.

The network will also utilize the Mx-DMA waveform technology which combines the benefits of MF-TDMA and the spectrum efficiency of SCPC into a single dynamic return technology that is suited to a plethora of applications. The unique capabilities of Mx-DMA will allow the MNO to combine different services and traffic profiles to provide cost-effective services.

“The high performance of both platform and modem is at the very heart of this network, enabling our customer to mix different traffic profiles into a single network in an elegant way,” said Bart Van Utterbeeck, General Manager, Latin America, ST Engineering iDirect. “We have built a strong relationship with our customer and are delighted with the opportunity to grow this network to further enable their success. Moreover, this network expansion will increase our active Ka-band remotes in Latin America, adding to the four large Ka-band customer networks that are already operational and enriching connectivity with high throughput services, enabling our customers to do more in a cost-effective way.”

ST Engineering North America is the U.S. headquarters of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense and public security segments. Based in Alexandria, VA, it has major operations across 16 cities in 12 states and employs about 5,000 people providing innovative products and solutions to commercial and government customers across diverse market segments.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering North America, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. Through the merger with Newtec, a recognized industry pioneer, the combined business unites over 35 years of innovation focused on solving satellite’s most critical economic and technology challenges and expands a shared commitment to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded under the names iDirect and Newtec, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is the world’s largest TDMA enterprise VSAT manufacturer and is the leader in key industries including broadcast, mobility and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information on iDirect platforms please visit www.idirect.net.

