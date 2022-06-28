Satmotion significantly reduces installation time and resources, providing greater flexibility for enterprise service providers

Herndon, Va., June 28, 2022 – ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, has enabled a simplified site installation solution for Intelsat’s FlexEnterprise platform, reducing the amount of coordination required to quickly activate new sites. The Satmotion solution, developed by Integrasys, is now integrated into iDirect’s Velocity platform which underpins the global FlexEnterprise service fabric to enable even faster deployment of connectivity services for enterprise locations practically anywhere in the world.

Satmotion

This software-based solution eliminates the requirement for a separate communications channel and coordination between a central operations center and remote sites, making it faster and more cost-effective to deploy services. The capability will accelerate time-to-market for service providers and reduce time-to-deploy for individual sites, a critical need when establishing services to new areas.

How it Works

The new feature allows remote-site installers to accurately point antennas and autonomously enable service. Upon detection of ST Engineering iDirect’s persistent multicast signal, installers are guided through the equipment commissioning process without the need for coordination with the Intelsat Network Operations Center (NOC), saving significant time and resources while bringing needed flexibility to the process of delivering service to new locations.

“This is a proven solution that significantly simplifies the deployment of VSAT systems like FlexEnterprise,” said Tim Winter, Vice President Global Accounts at ST Engineering iDirect. “By removing the need for real-time coordination between the remote installer and NOC personnel to line up the antenna, the number of labor hours are reduced, which can be a significant portion of the overall cost to get sites up and running. The rapid roll-out and subsequent cost savings equal a faster Return on Investment for service providers, accelerating time-to-market and increased revenue.”

“The FlexEnterprise solution is already deployed by service providers to extend resilient internet, private network, and cloud connectivity to enterprise locations around the globe, and a key benefit of the service is the ability to bring sites up quickly,” explained Gerry Collins, Director Network Product Management, Intelsat. “Satmotion is an important addition to the FlexEnterprise platform, enabling our expanding base of customers to streamline service delivery and making it easier to deploy services to support more enterprise use cases.”

“Working with ST Engineering iDirect and Intelsat has introduced us to a new set of market requirements, and we are pleased to have been able to adapt to serve these needs with our technology”, said Alvaro Sanchez, CEO at Integrasys. “It has been a great pleasure to work with such leaders in their respective markets.”

*****

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. Through the merger with Newtec, a recognized industry pioneer, the combined business unites over 35 years of innovation focused on solving satellite’s most critical economic and technology challenges and expands a shared commitment to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded under the names iDirect and Newtec, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is the world’s largest TDMA enterprise VSAT manufacturer and is the leader in key industries including broadcast, mobility and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information on our platforms please visit www.idirect.net.

Intelsat

As the foundational architects of satellite technology, Intelsat operates the largest, most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructure in the world. We apply our unparalleled expertise and global scale to reliably and seamlessly connect people, devices and networks in even the most challenging and remote locations. Transformation happens when businesses, governments and communities build a ubiquitous connected future through Intelsat’s next-generation global network and simplified managed services. At Intelsat, we turn possibilities into reality. Imagine Here, with us, at Intelsat.com.

Integrasys, established in 1990, 30 years ago. The company was founded by the Marquess of Antella and a team of Hewlett Packard engineers, who spin-off to develop automated signal monitoring for the government. Since then we have developed technologies for streamlining communications especially in satellite network environments and remote areas for bridging the digital divide. Integrasys is a software development and engineering company specialized in satellite network design, deployment, maintenance, and interference mitigation tools for monitoring critical satellite infrastructure in the commercial and defense fields, offering a wide range of signal monitoring products and VSAT Deployment, maintenance, and link budget solutions for telcos and satellite service providers, satellite operators and governments around the globe. Currently, Integrasys has offices in Europe, Americas, and Asia for an improved customer experience. For more information please visit www.integrasys-space.com

Media contact:

Julie Bettinger

Vice President, Corporate Marketing

ST Engineering iDirect

Phone: (1) 703 648 8155

Email: jbettinger@idirect.net