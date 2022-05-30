iDirect Evolution® platform enables network boost across country, with delivery of critical broadband services for educational needs

Herndon, Va., May 31, 2022 – ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, and Philippines-based value-added service provider for broadcast and telecommunications, ComClark Network and Technology Corporation, have come together to improve connectivity services for the country’s public school network. Satellite services being rolled out at more than 2,000 remote schools in the Philippines will use the iDirect Evolution Hub, iQ Desktop modems, gateway antenna and HPA (High Power Amplifier). Global satellite operator SES will provide Ku-band capacity via the SES-9 satellite.

ST Engineering iDirect’s Regional Vice President, Asia, John Arnold, said, “It’s a great honor to be part of a relationship that will extend the access of one of the most crucial pillars of any nation, the educational system. Our Evolution platform is suited to the archipelagic geography of the Philippines, otherwise a difficult region to roll out a nationwide internet deployment to, due to its reliable and weather-durable engineering and technology.”

For those living and working across the Philippines, quality of experience is of paramount importance. Given the challenging terrain of the Philippines, its wet climate and scattered customer base which inhabits many islands, satellite connectivity allows communities to stay connected, for businesses to run and for children to learn.

The features of the Evolution platform offer countless possibilities for service levels, bandwidth management and traffic prioritization. It delivers highly reliable broadband internet services, offering both high throughput and reliability. Its DVB-S2X with Adaptive Coding Modulation (ACM) improves overall efficiency over satellite links and its reduced Roll-off-Factors and enhanced waveforms enable efficient bandwidth allocation over distributed networks, while automatically adjusting to dynamic traffic demands and changing network conditions. Adaptive Time Division Multiple Access (TDMA) technology on the platform allows modems to dynamically adapt their transmissions to the hub to suit current link conditions, allowing ComClark to overcome issues with rainfade, a common problem in this region which experiences high levels of rainfall. This combination of technologies results in unique value for its customers.

ComClark CEO Dennis Anthony Uy said, “As a premier value-added service provider for broadcast and telecommunications in the Philippines, we’re committed to providing reliable, well-performing and adept networks to our customers. That’s why we chose ST Engineering iDirect’s Evolution platform to assist the improvement of the Philippines’ internet landscape, a mission we’re committed to through our deployment of high-quality networks across the country.”

For further information, please refer to https://rb.gy/j3r0q8.

*****

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. Through the merger with Newtec, a recognized industry pioneer, the combined business unites over 35 years of innovation focused on solving satellite’s most critical economic and technology challenges and expands a shared commitment to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded under the names iDirect and Newtec, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is the world’s largest TDMA enterprise VSAT manufacturer and is the leader in key industries including broadcast, mobility and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information on our platforms please visit www.idirect.net.

ComClark Network and Technology Corporation is a premier value-added service provider for broadcast and telecommunications in the Philippines. It offers services in networking infrastructure, integration of multi-platform computing environments, facilities management, and broadband implementation. Through its dynamic organisation and leading-edge solutions, ComClark is positioned to meet the requirements of its targeted market segments. ComClark's passion for building the best network and internet infrastructure solutions from its long years of experience and dedicated service has become the cornerstone of its thrust for a competitive and sustainable edge in the complex but exciting world of the internet.

Media contacts:

Julie Bettinger

Vice President, Corporate Marketing

ST Engineering iDirect

Phone: (1) 703 648 8155

Email: jbettinger@idirect.net

Benedicto Bulatao

ComClark Network and Technology Corporation

bob@comclark.com.ph