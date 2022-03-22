Newtec Dialog® and breakthrough MDM5010 modem combine to create platform of choice for Marlink’s Sealink VSAT service

Herndon, Va., March 22, 2022 – ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications and its longstanding partner, Marlink, the smart network company, have been named recipients of the Maritime Mobile Innovation Award at the 30th Annual Mobile Satellite Users Association’s (MSUA) Satellite Mobile Innovation event. The award, given for the innovative Dialog platform and breakthrough MDM5010 modem that power Marlink’s Sealink VSAT service, recognizes both companies’ leading positions in the maritime market.

MSUA Award 2022

In today’s competitive maritime sector, passengers and crews expect a quality broadband connectivity experience while at sea and vessel operators rely on mobile satellite communications to maximize operational effectiveness.

By deploying the Dialog platform’s mobility capabilities, Marlink provides ultra-high speeds and enhances the on-board experience to meet increasing digital demand across the mobility sectors. Today, the Sealink service is deployed on a variety of vessels including cruise ships, providing an optimal connectivity experience for crew and passengers alike.

ST Engineering iDirect’s multiservice Dialog platform and high-speed MDM5010 modem offer Marlink a formidable combination of innovation. The MDM5010 leverages the industry’s highest return rates coupled with best Quality of Experience (QoE) in shared bandwidth networks. Suited to the demands of the maritime market, the MDM5010 leverages Dialog’s high-rate SCPC and Mx-DMA return waveforms. The MDM5010 also offers the highest aggregate throughput and when coupled with Mx-DMA® MRC, offers optimal bandwidth utilization, confidently delivering best QoE.

“Marlink is a leader in the integration of innovative technologies, delivering smart solutions using its know-how in connectivity and digital networking with partners like ST Engineering iDirect to help to make digitalisation possible,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President, Maritime, Marlink. “As shipping continues to advance on its journey of digitalisation, our solutions and those of our partners will be increasingly important for customers to engage in a more meaningful way with smarter, more efficient and greener shipping.”

“We are absolutely delighted to receive the Mobile Connectivity Award and humbled to have been recognized by MSUA across three consecutive years,” said Kevin Steen, CEO of ST Engineering iDirect. “We are proud of our partnership with Marlink and our unique collaboration to elevate their customer experience. Our heritage in the maritime sector has equipped us with a deep understanding of the niche market requirements, and we continue to innovate and align our capabilities with those emerging in space and the wider connectivity environment to ensure that we remain ahead of connectivity trends.”

The MSUA is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting satellite mobility innovation and development of the satellite mobility market worldwide. The judging panel awarded ST Engineering iDirect the accolade based on its mobile applicability, currently in use in the field by customers, and how the company is addressing future market needs.

ST Engineering North America is the U.S. headquarters of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense and public security segments. Based in Alexandria, VA, it has major operations across 16 cities in 12 states and employs about 5,000 people providing innovative products and solutions to commercial and government customers across diverse market segments.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering North America, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. Through the merger with Newtec, a recognized industry pioneer, the combined business unites over 35 years of innovation focused on solving satellite’s most critical economic and technology challenges and expands a shared commitment to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded under the names iDirect and Newtec, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is the world’s largest TDMA enterprise VSAT manufacturer and is the leader in key industries including broadcast, mobility and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information on our platforms please visit www.idirect.net.

Marlink is the trusted partner in fully managed smart network solutions, based on an intelligent hybrid network and unrivalled digital solutions.



The company provides Smart Network Solutions, connecting people and assets around the globe and across all markets where conventional connectivity cannot reach or is not available. Marlink’s Intelligent Hybrid Network combines global satcom and terrestrial technologies via a proprietary global infrastructure.



The Marlink Smart Edge, an integrated service delivery platform, orchestrates and optimises all network elements and applications, from data handling and IT to application-based routing (SD Wan), cloud and Digital Solutions, including remote data and IT, cyber security as well as IoT/OT solutions.



This provides customers with full ‘Peace of Mind’ that their chosen network solution is fully optimised, integrated and has the security required to operate more profitably and sustainably, increasing their efficiency and safety through operational optimisation, tracking and routing, monitoring and reporting.



Marlink’s Smart Network Solutions are provided as Managed Services meeting the highest quality standards and service level agreements. The company proactively monitors and supports network solutions, providing alerts, reporting and insights on performance and usage of connectivity, systems, and applications as well as advice and consultancy on how to further optimise customer networks.

