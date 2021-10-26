Feature will ensure highest levels of security on SatHaul-XE solution without compromising acceleration and optimization, with first deployment by satellite operator Turksat

Herndon, VA., October 26, 2021 – ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, has collaborated with technology provider XipLink to implement a security feature required for 4G backhaul services. The feature will support IP security (IPsec) encryption with CMPv2 digital certificate management, building upon the existing high levels of security already offered by ST Engineering iDirect whilst maintaining satellite traffic optimization and acceleration. The new functionality has been tested and certified by satellite operator Turksat.

ST Engineering iDirect partners with XipLink to implement advanced security feature for 4G LTE deployments across Europe and Africa

CMPv2 is a feature-rich and flexible certification exchange protocol standard which supports any type of cryptography. It is a standard requirement for mobile operators that ensures secure functionality and is essential to enable the optimization and acceleration of 3G, 4G and 5G backhaul services.

The three companies have invested time, equipment and expertise in the development and testing of the additional security feature in XipLink’s software, which forms an integral part of the ST Engineering iDirect SatHaul-XE solution. Turksat will benefit from the ability to securely extend its mobile services throughout the Middle East region, providing a seamless customer experience. Leveraging Turksat’s HTS architecture coupled with next-generation satellite ground infrastructure, will result in lower bandwidth costs, improved throughput levels, increased network efficiency and the best end-user experience. With the anticipated launch of the Turksat 5B satellite later this year which will expand the operator’s coverage across Europe and Africa, Turksat will leverage the solution to provide 4G cellular backhaul coverage to 100 rural sites. Live tests of the feature have achieved 200 Mbps on satellite links without compromising acceleration or optimization.

“This new feature expands the scope of IPsec management for mobile networks,” said Semir Hassanaly, Head of Cellular Backhaul and Trunking, ST Engineering iDirect. “Working closely with Turksat and Xiplink, we were able to quickly respond and implement the functionality they needed that differentiates their service offering to MNOs, providing an enhanced user experience to the downstream subscriber.”

“ST Engineering iDirect and XipLink have a strong relationship that is more than a decade mature," commented Jack Waters, CEO at XipLink. "In the last few years, we have assisted with enhancing the SatHaul-XE solution to include high capacity GTP acceleration, advanced packet aggregation and the latest WAN optimization benefits. Today, our partnership extends IPSec security capabilities to include automation of encryption keys using CMPv2 standards, which have been fully tested by Turksat and their downstream MNO customers.”

“We are pleased to have been able to work so collaboratively with the ST Engineering iDirect and Xiplink teams and to be the first operator to implement this additional security feature,” commented Mehmet Fuat Eroglu, Director of Satellite Services Corporate Solutions, Turksat. “We look forward to enhancing our offering and extending our delivery of 4G services to our existing and new customers with the launch of Turksat 5B.”

The SatHaul-XE solution is now available across the full range of ST Engineering iDirect product lines.

*****

ST Engineering North America is the U.S. headquarters of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense and public security segments. Based in Alexandria, VA, it has major operations across 16 cities in 12 states and employs about 5,000 people providing innovative products and solutions to commercial and government customers across diverse market segments.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering North America, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. Through the merger with Newtec, a recognized industry pioneer, the combined business unites over 35 years of innovation focused on solving satellite’s most critical economic and technology challenges and expands a shared commitment to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded under the names iDirect and Newtec, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is the world’s largest TDMA enterprise VSAT manufacturer and is the leader in key industries including broadcast, mobility and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information on our platforms please visit www.idirect.net.

