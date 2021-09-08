Leading ground technology provider presented with accolade during SATELLITE 2021 for its advanced satcom mobility solution

Herndon, Va., September 8, 2021 – ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, has been named as the winner of the Top Mobile User Experience Innovation Award at the 29th Annual Mobile Satellite Users Association’s (MSUA) Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards. This recognition further cements ST Engineering iDirect’s leading position in the mobility market and its continued dedication to the delivery of innovative solutions that enable its customers to offer seamless connectivity as new constellations, applications and markets emerge.

ST Engineering iDirect logo

ST Engineering iDirect’s advanced satcom mobility solutions comprise a diverse, feature-rich set of capabilities and technologies to offer customers the utmost in choice and flexibility. Its suite of capabilities has evolved to cohesively manage satellite operators’ and service providers’ capacity and satellite links to vehicles, vessels and aircraft in motion and to tailor traffic on those links, thus enabling a high quality, seamless experience for end users.

“We are thrilled to receive this award from MSUA,” said Kevin Steen, CEO of ST Engineering iDirect. “Our single clear aim is to support our customers who are at the forefront of their sectors, with strong partnerships and innovation. Our deep heritage and understanding of both mobility markets and technology foster a culture of constant innovation and exploration into the latest technologies on the ground and in space to deliver an end user experience that is comparable with terrestrial networks.”

The award coincides with the launch of the New Ground initiative spearheaded by ST Engineering iDirect. The initiative aims to unite and heighten the profile of the ground segment ecosystem and empower it to develop the technology and services that will enable the satellite industry to harness the promise of New Space and the move towards a 5G future.

The MSUA is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting satellite mobility innovation and development of the satellite mobility market worldwide. The judging panel awarded ST Engineering iDirect the accolade based on its mobile applicability, currently in use in the field by customers, and how the company is addressing future market needs.

For further information on New Ground, please visit the New Ground cascade and Content Hub.

******

ST Engineering North America is the U.S. headquarters of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense and public security segments. Based in Alexandria, VA, it has major operations across 16 cities in 12 states and employs about 5,000 people providing innovative products and solutions to commercial and government customers across diverse market segments.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering North America, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. Through the merger with Newtec, a recognized industry pioneer, the combined business unites over 35 years of innovation focused on solving satellite’s most critical economic and technology challenges and expands a shared commitment to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded under the names iDirect and Newtec, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is the world’s largest TDMA enterprise VSAT manufacturer and is the leader in key industries including broadcast, mobility and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information on our platforms please visit www.idirect.net.

Media contacts:

Julie Bettinger

Vice President, Corporate Marketing

ST Engineering iDirect

Phone: (1) 703 648 8155

Email: jbettinger@idirect.net

Guy Shields

Director, Corporate Communications

ST Engineering North America

Phone: (1) 703 739 2610

Email: guy.shields@stengg.us