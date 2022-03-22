The industry’s most powerful return technology has been acclaimed for setting a new benchmark in agility, scalability and efficiency.

Washington, D.C., March 22, 2022 – ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, has been recognised with the prestigious World Teleport Association’s (WTA) 2022 Teleport Technology of the Year award for its Mx-DMA® MRC (multi-resolution coding) solution.

The ST Engineering iDirect team with the award

The introduction of Mx-DMA MRC brings forth the full scalability of TDMA (time-division multiple access) return technologies to efficiency levels of SCPC (single channel per carrier).

Mx-DMA MRC has evolved from the award-winning Mx-DMA HRC (high resolution coding) technology and triple award-winning Dialog platform to offer unprecedented service agility while extending the availability of Mx-DMA to very large networks at lowered ownership costs.

Mx-DMA is a patented multi-access waveform that incorporates the scalability of MF-TDMA with SCPC efficiency into a single return technology. Its unparalleled scalability means that service providers can cover more use cases while ensuring efficiency for satellite capacity sharing across multiple terminals and applications. Without trade-offs in speed, efficiency, scale and cost, service providers benefit from bandwidth savings and higher profits.

Kevin Steen, CEO of ST Engineering iDirect, was presented with the award at the 27th Annual Teleport Awards for Excellence Luncheon on March 22nd during the SATELLITE 2022 conference in Washington, D.C.

“We’ve invested in research and development to create what we believe is an unparalleled and industry-leading solution for satellite communications technology. To be recognised by such an eminent institution is a true reflection of our work and how well Mx-DMA MRC is regarded by our customers,” said Steen. “Service providers are continuously seeking new ways to improve the efficiency of their satellite networks to counter high bandwidth costs, increase profitability or push more traffic over satellite. Our waveform innovations have been pivotal to fulfilling these requirements and are widely deployed and used in the field today.”

The award follows last year’s release of Mx-DMA MRC, a revolutionary approach to take Mx-DMA to the next level.

During the SATELLITE 2022 event this week, the ST Engineering iDirect team will be available at Stand #1001 to take visitors through Mx-DMA MRC, and its wide portfolio of products and solutions for diverse markets.

For more information about ST Engineering iDirect, please visit: https://www.idirect.net/

*****

ST Engineering North America is the U.S. headquarters of ST Engineering, a global technology, defence, and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defence and public security segments. Based in Alexandria, VA, it has major operations across 16 cities in 12 states and employs about 5,000 people providing innovative products and solutions to commercial and government customers across diverse market segments.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering North America, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. Through the merger with Newtec, a recognized industry pioneer, the combined business unites over 35 years of innovation focused on solving satellite’s most critical economic and technology challenges and expands a shared commitment to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded under the names iDirect and Newtec, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency, and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is the world’s largest TDMA enterprise VSAT manufacturer and is the leader in key industries including broadcast, mobility, and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defence communities. For more information on our platforms please visit www.idirect.net.

Media contact:

Julie Bettinger

Vice President, Corporate Marketing

ST Engineering iDirect

Phone: (1) 703 648 8155

Email: jbettinger@idirect.net