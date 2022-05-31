The STIHL Group has published its first sustainability report, detailing the company’s sustainability strategy and activities. The title of the report, “Acting for Tomorrow,” reflects the philosophy by which the business has been guided since its founding over 95 years ago.

STIHL publishes its first sustainability report

In 2021, STIHL developed a sustainability strategy with the goal of enhancing its previous sustainability policy, consolidating its efforts to date, and significantly stepping up its ongoing activities. The family owned business has set itself ambitious targets in three focal areas — ecosystems, circularity, and care — for the time between now and 2030. STIHL’s goal in doing so is to become climate-neutral and resource-efficient while acting fairly, as it has done in the past, to continue making it easier for people to work in and with nature. Part of the company’s aim in doing so is to make a measurable contribution to achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Dr. Nikolas Stihl, the grandson of company founder Andreas Stihl and Chairman of STIHL’s Advisory and Supervisory Boards, says: “As a business rooted in forestry, we have traditionally had a deep connection with the natural world. Since our livelihood depends on nature, everything we do has always been focused on people, nature, and their power to grow. That is what drives us — and that is what we want to keep driving.”

The STIHL Sustainability Report is available online at https://sustainabilityreport.stihl.com/2021

The complete press release and pictures are available for downloading from the STIHL website at https://www.stihl.com/daily-pressbusiness-press.aspx

Your contact for daily and business press:

ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG Dr. Stefan Caspari Head of Corporate Communications and Public Relations Andreas-Stihl-Straße 4 / 71336 Waiblingen Phone: +49 - (0) 7151/26-1402 Fax: +49 - (0) 7151/26-81402

E-Mail: stefan.caspari@stihl.de