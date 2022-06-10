Simpson Associates, leading Data Analytics consultancy, are pleased to announce that they have been chosen by Saffron Housing Trust to design and deliver their Microsoft Azure Data Platform.

Saffron, a housing association focused on affordable and specialist housing for older and vulnerable adults, first engaged with Simpson Associates on a scoping exercise to look at the options available, which included a review of their existing data strategy.

Simpson Associates logo

Following a successful initial scoping phase, Saffron have awarded the next phase of the project – design and delivery of an Azure Data Platform – to Simpson Associates. This will take Saffron to the next level of their data journey and in line with their vision of providing ‘one version of the truth’.

The data platform that Simpson Associates are designing will enable the housing association to enhance their reporting capability, gaining reliable insights and accurate data. In turn, since the solution will be built in Azure, it will provide a scalable, future proof and cost-efficient platform for the organisation.

The solution will involve the development of a modern data platform, including the use of Azure Machine Learning and Power BI for regulatory reporting. This will be particularly useful for their utilities data such as gas, and fire safety, giving them the ability to unlock a higher level of data in those areas. The platform will be future proofed to allow for machine learning capabilities, and Power BI will allow Saffron to view their data visually like never before.



"We're delighted to be working with Saffron Housing Trust on their Azure Data Platform project. It's great to have such a trusted partnership not only with Microsoft but also with Saffron, to work on their Data Platform together."

Nick Evans, Business Development Manager, Simpson Associates



"During the initial scoping phase, Simpson Associates proved their data platform expertise. Their approach of working in collaboration really sets them apart from their competitors. We're looking forward to working with Simpson Associates on the next phase of our data journey – they’re a fantastic team to work with, and I’m confident they’ll deliver great outcomes for Saffron.”

Noel Khine, Head of PMO, Saffron Housing Trust

About Simpson Associates

Simpson Associates is a leading UK Data Analytics Consultancy and Managed Service Provider, specialising in data consultancy, data performance and data management. Their solutions empower forward-thinking organisations to understand and resolve some of the most complex and common challenges. In addition, they offer vast experience spanning a rich business pedigree, combined with an extensive partner network. They are an IBM Gold partner, specialising in Cognos Analytics, Planning Analytics (TM1) and Information Governance, as well as a Microsoft Gold Partner, holding four Gold Competencies in Data and BI, and an Informatica Partner. This ecosystem of technology vendor relationships equips Simpson Associates with a deeper expertise, enabling them to deliver market-leading data management and data performance solutions.

About Saffron Housing Trust

Saffron are a housing association based in south Norfolk with over 6,500 homes in Norfolk, Suffolk and across East Anglia. Their 200+ employees are committed to providing quality homes and services to their tenants, offering affordable homes for those in housing need and specialist homes for older and vulnerable adults. At the heart of their strategy is working side by side with their tenants and communities to improve homes and services.