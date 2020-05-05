Brad Luton also to speak at Sales Confidence Sales and Revenue Leaders and Managers Webinar

London, 5th May, 2020: Sales Confidence, the UK’s leading community for SaaS sales leaders (www.salesconfidence.co), has today announced that it has signed CD Recruitment, the global experts in sourcing IT sales and technical talent (www.cdsr.com), as a new partner.

James Ski

The new partnership will see CD Recruitment be able to use the Sales Confidence platform to educate and engage with the sales and revenue community and provide access to the A-Player talent that CD Recruitment sources for its clients to help them achieve their growth and exit goals.

“We know that while many members of our community are thriving and growing, we also know that the lockdown has caused some businesses to unfortunately close and some sales people to lose their jobs. We want to support all members of the sales community and we can’t think of anyone better to add to the knowledge and skillset we can offer than CD Recruitment,” said James Ski, CEO and Founder of Sales Confidence.

“On top of that, Brad’s experience, expertise and enthusiasm will be a great addition to our Leaders and Managers Webinar,” continued Ski.

The Sales Confidence B2B SaaS Sales & Revenue Leaders and Managers Event is an online event taking place on Wednesday 6th May. Attendees will not only gain leadership knowledge and insight, but will also be able to network with other professionals who are at the top of their game.

Other speakers include Ben Brabyn, Founder at GenieShares; Daniela Streng, VP & GM EMEA at LogicMonitor and Lars Nilsson, Founder & CEO at SalesSource. Sales leaders can sign up here: https://events.salesconfidence.co/free-virtual-event-leaders-and-managers

“Working with Sales Confidence is another step in CD Recruitment being seen as the go-to recruiter for building high-performing IT Sales & IT Technical teams for fast-growth Technology Companies," said Brad Luton, MD of CD Recruitment. “And I’m looking forward to offering my expertise as part of the exciting webinar that Sales Confidence has put together for this week.”

About Sales Confidence

Sales Confidence is a growing movement that champions the UK’s SaaS sales leaders and the next generation of SaaS sales talent.

The company’s vision is to build the world’s largest B2B sales community, elevate the sales profession and help sales professionals be the best they can be through achieving peak performance, mindset awareness and positive wellbeing.

The company’s flagship event is SaaSGrowth (https://saasgrowth.co/), which now moved online, is Europe’s first and only event designed for B2B sales and revenue leaders and is where professionals in sales, sales ops, sales enablement and marketing can get together, learn and network, alongside VCs, founders and CEOs.

