Increased team and new sponsors for SaaSGrowth event

London, May 20th, 2020: Sales Confidence, the UK’s leading community for SaaS sales leaders (www.salesconfidence.co), is bucking the current trend for businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic and is confidently growing.

James Ski

The company that champions the wellbeing of sales people at all stages of their career, is expecting to double the size of its team over the next 12 months as it develops the three distinct lines of business that set it apart in the market.

- SaaSGrowth - now in its third year, and online in 2020 due to Covid-19, is Europe’s first and only event designed for B2B sales and revenue leaders.

- Talent Solutions - is a new service supporting sales leaders attract new sales talent into their team.

- Sales Confidence - continues to be the leading community for sales people, with its membership packages offering mentorship, networking, access to key industry events and now ‘swag’.

The company’s confidence is borne out by its ability to attract sponsors to its flagship SaaSGrowth (https://saasgrowth.co/) event. With SalesLoft (https://salesloft.com/) recently signing as a Diamond sponsor, joining G2 (https://www.g2.com/), Venatrix (https://venatrixuk.com/) and Aircall (https://aircall.io/) as Platinum sponsors.

“We are Sales Confidence, which means that we’re confident about both our sales and the SaaS industry,” said James Ski, CEO and Founder of Sales Confidence. “Times are certainly tough for many businesses right now, but now is the perfect time for sales people to invest in themselves and for sales teams to invest in their people. The businesses that will be best placed to recover and grow are those with sales people at peak performance.”

As part of the current growth Alex Brown has become the Sales Director of Sales Confidence.

“Alex is doing a great job across our different business lines,” continued Ski. “In particular for SaaSGrowth and as the event is now online the volume of sign ups from both the US and the Asia Pacific region is great to see.”

About Sales Confidence

Sales Confidence is a growing movement that champions the UK’s SaaS sales leaders and the next generation of SaaS sales talent.

The company’s vision is to build the world’s largest B2B sales community, elevate the sales profession and help sales professionals be the best they can be through achieving peak performance, mindset awareness and positive wellbeing.

The company’s flagship event is SaaSGrowth (https://saasgrowth.co/), which now moved online, is Europe’s first and only event designed for B2B sales and revenue leaders and is where professionals in sales, sales ops, sales enablement and marketing can get together, learn and network, alongside VCs, founders and CEOs.

