Sharing a reputation for being tough, quick, dynamic and agile.

BRACKNELL, UK. 3rd September 2020 – International rugby legend Sam Warburton has become an ambassador for Panasonic TOUGHBOOK. The Welsh rugby star, who won 74 caps for his country and captained Wales and the British & Irish Lions, will represent the qualities of Panasonic’s market-leading rugged notebooks, tablets and handheld devices for business.

“Sam is one of the great sporting leaders of our generation and an ideal ambassador for Panasonic TOUGHBOOK,” said Daniel Creasey, UK Marketing Manager for Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business. “His ability to lead from the front and his reputation for being tough, quick, dynamic and agile are all attributes we value in our products for industry.”

Sam and Panasonic are currently working on a number of leadership and marketing campaigns that will launch in the Autumn of 2020.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation is a worldwide leader in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions for customers in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, and B2B businesses. The company, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2018, has expanded globally and now operates 582 subsidiaries and 87 associated companies worldwide, recording consolidated net sales of Euro 62.5 billion for the year ended March 31, 2019. Committed to pursuing new value through innovation across divisional lines, the company uses its technologies to create a better life and a better world for its customers. To learn more about Panasonic: https://www.panasonic.com/global

Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business

Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business is a Business Unit of Panasonic System Communications Company Europe (PSCEU). Headquartered in Wiesbaden (Germany), Mobile Solutions Business helps mobile workers improve productivity with its range of Toughbook rugged notebooks, business tablets and handhelds. As European market leaders, Panasonic had a 45% revenue share of sales of rugged and durable notebooks and tablets in 2019 (VDC Research, March 2020).