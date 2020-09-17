Flexible satellite services to be provided across Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay and parts of South Bolivia

Brussels, Belgium and Buenos Aires, Argentina, 17 September 2020 – Satellite services providers will now be able to access Spanish speaking markets throughout South America owing to a new strategic partnership between Brussels-based provider of satellite services SatADSL and the teleport operator Andesat.

Andesat teleport

Connecting to the Eutelsat 117W satellite, SatADSL will combine capacity from Andesat with its innovative Cloud-based Service Delivery Platform (C-SDP) to provide a full range of flexible satellite services across Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay and parts of South Bolivia via Andesat’s teleports.

SatADSL’s SVP of Business Development, Guillermo Bosch said: “This exciting new strategic alliance creates a wealth of opportunities for bringing enhanced connectivity services to Spanish speaking countries in South America. Partnering with Andesat will bring high-performance, reliable IP access services to parts of the continent where the current pandemic has highlighted a real need for connectivity.”

The new offering will bring corporate business connectivity to customers through SatADSL’s C-SDP, which mitigates the high investment costs traditionally associated with deploying satellite services. The alliance also represents a significant landmark in SatADSL’s efforts to eradicate digital divides around the world and reinforces both companies’ commitments to stimulating social and economic growth via the provision of cost-effective internet access.

Andesat Argentina's GM, Raúl Bardas said: “Our strategic alliance with SatADSL is a major step forward in our mission to bring communications solutions to remote places in Argentina and across Latin America. The current pandemic has further highlighted the importance of connectivity in both rural and urban parts of countries throughout the region. We are therefore delighted to team up with SatADSL and be able to offer high-quality connectivity services to large regions of South America.”

About SatADSL

SatADSL (www.satadsl.net) is a technology agnostic, operator agnostic, cloud-based satellite Service Provider which designs and offers innovative satellite networking solutions to banks, microfinances, broadcasters, NGOs, Governments, ISPs, telecom operators and other companies in remote areas or where terrestrial infrastructure is not reliable.

Founded in 2011, SatADSL has already installed more than 4,000 VSAT networks in more than 50 countries. It specializes in providing tailor-made solutions based on customers’ specific requirements and flexible service plans that meet its clients’ budgets.

SatADSL is the creator of the innovative Cloud-based Service Delivery Platform (C-SDP) which serves as a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution, enabling operators to deliver satellite-based connectivity without investing in additional physical infrastructure.

About Andesat

Andesat Argentina S.A. is part of the Andesat Group, made up of 5 companies, Andesat S.A. (Chile), Satelnet, Andesat Perú SAC and Andesat Ecuador S.A., dedicated to the provision of telecommunications high value-added solutions.

With three teleports located in Buenos Aires, Lima and Santiago de Chile, Andesat Group provides services on 6 satellites covering the entire Andean Region, from the Caribbean to Antarctica.

From fixed services to mobiles, land or sea, from cellular Backhaul to the deployment of cellular networks in rural areas and to the development of IoT solutions, video surveillance, radars and security, customized to the needs of the most demanding clients.

Our clients are our reason for being.

