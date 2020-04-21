New partnership expands SatADSL’s continent-to-continent connectivity offering

YahClick gains fresh opportunities to expand its considerable presence

Brussels, Belgium 21 April 2020 – SatADSL – the Brussels-based provider of satellite services – has partnered with YahClick to enhance its connectivity offering across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The partnership appoints SatADSL as a new Virtual Network Operator (VNO) partner to YahClick, the UAE-based broadband satellite services provider owned by Yahsat and its partner Hughes Network Systems.

The agreement will enable SatADSL to combine the capacity purchased from YahClick with its innovative cloud-based service delivery platform (C-SDP) to deliver a full range of flexible satellite services across Africa.

In joining forces with SatADSL, YahClick gains full access to the Belgian operator’s extensive licensed partner network spanning 45 countries worldwide and boasting over 3,500 deployments. This presents YahClick with new opportunities to expand its distribution reinforcing YahClick’s status as Africa’s number one satellite broadband internet service.

Forged to maximise YahClick and SatADSL’s efforts to eradicate digital exclusion on the continent, the partnership reiterates both companies’ commitment to removing barriers to social and economic growth through the provision of world-class broadband solutions.

Michel Dothey, Chief Commercial Officer at SatADSL, said, “I am excited by the possibilities that present themselves ahead. Partnering with YahClick does more than just give us access to the company’s Service Delivery Platforms – it significantly increases our ability to make a tangible and lasting difference in and across the communities from West to East Africa we serve as part of our global connectivity offering. Our ability to offer high throughput Ka-band services will significantly impact the fate of some of the most underserved countries in the world, helping them to cross the digital divide and make the most of their considerable potential.”

Farhad Khan, Chief Executive Officer at YahClick, added, “Working closely with SatADSL enhances the quality of our service delivery as we continue on our mission to unleash human potential through satellite broadband connectivity. The agreement will provide our customers with the best broadband solutions available, connecting them with the rest of the world through a fast and affordable service. In this uncertain period of enforced social distancing and self-isolation, we are delighted to help bring people together, supporting them to work, learn, and stay informed remotely.”

About SatADSL

SatADSL (www.satadsl.net) is a technology agnostic, operator agnostic, cloud-based satellite Service Provider which designs and offers innovative satellite networking solutions to banks, microfinances, broadcasters, NGOs, Governments, ISPs, telecom operators and other companies in remote areas or where terrestrial infrastructure is not reliable.

Founded in 2011, SatADSL has already installed more than 4,000 VSAT networks in more than 50 countries. It specializes in providing tailor-made solutions based on customers’ specific requirements and flexible service plans that meet its clients’ budgets.

SatADSL is the creator of the innovative Cloud-based Service Delivery Platform (C-SDP) which serves as a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution, enabling operators to deliver satellite-based connectivity without investing in additional physical infrastructure.

About YahClick (powered By Hughes)

YahClick (powered by Hughes) provides commercial Ka-band satellite broadband solutions to unserved and underserved communities across the Middle East, Africa, Central and South West Asia. YahClick (powered by Hughes) aims to unlock the socio-economic potential of the communities it serves by bringing the benefits of digital inclusion through its cost-effective and high-performance broadband solutions. Delivered through the latest generation of High Throughput Satellites (HTS), the service uses the efficiencies provided by the reusable ka-band satellite frequency and is powered by multi-spot beam technology to make satellite broadband affordable and dependable in areas where there is limited to no terrestrial infrastructure.

YahClick (powered by Hughes) is a Joint Venture by Yahsat, a leading global satellite operator based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company, and Hughes Network Systems (HUGHES), a subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).

For more information visit: www.YahClick.com

