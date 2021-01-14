Brussels, Belgium and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 14 January 2021 - A new path to accessing Brazil’s connectivity market has been laid out for satellite service providers with the announcement of a partnership between SatADSL and Telespazio.

Telespazio Brazil will offer their connectivity via SatADSL’s Cloud-service Delivery Platform (C-SDP) and the Yahsat3 satellite, providing 26 Ka-band spot beams supported by ST Engineering technology. This enables SatADSL to deploy their full range of dynamic services across the country and provide Telespazio Brazil with access to additional markets in Latin America.

SatADSL logo

SVP of Business Development at SatADSL Guillermo Bosch said, “This is an exciting strategic development for us. Partnering with Telespazio opens up the Brazilian market to us and allows us to deliver solutions to new customers – in a time when reliable connectivity is more important than ever – as well as providing our teleport partners already connected to our platform with the ability to access the biggest market in the region for their own customers.”

The C-SDP facilitates customer connectivity while eliminating the high cost traditionally associated with satellite infrastructure. By virtue of this new partnership between Telespazio and SatADSL, dynamic and high-performance IP access will be made more readily available in Brazil, providing a valuable utility during the ongoing pandemic, where reliable connectivity is becoming more and more essential.

Telespazio Brasil’s CEO Marzio Laurenti said, “SatADSL have established themselves as a secure, reliable partner with an impressive platform and the ability to support and facilitate the continued success of our satellite solutions in South America.”

The new partnership represents a continuation of SatADSL’s efforts to fulfil their vision of providing “continent-to-continent connectivity” with their innovative C-SDP, breaking down the barriers traditionally associated with satellite deployments, namely cost, even in the most remote regions.

-Ends-

About SatADSL

SatADSL (www.satadsl.net) is a technology agnostic, operator agnostic, cloud-based satellite Service Provider which designs and offers innovative satellite networking solutions to banks, microfinances, broadcasters, NGOs, Governments, ISPs, telecom operators and other companies in remote areas or where terrestrial infrastructure is not reliable.

Founded in 2011, SatADSL has already installed more than 4,000 VSAT networks in more than 50 countries. It specializes in providing tailor-made solutions based on customers’ specific requirements and flexible service plans that meet its clients’ budgets.

SatADSL is the creator of the innovative Cloud-based Service Delivery Platform (C-SDP) which serves as a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution, enabling operators to deliver satellite-based connectivity without investing in additional physical infrastructure.

About Telespazio Brazil

Telespazio, a joint venture between Leonardo (67%) and Thales (33%) has been present in the Brazil through its subsidiary Telespazio Brasil since 1997. Telespazio Brasil is a leading provider of satellite services on the Brazilian market. Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro with its Satellite Services Centres, Telespazio Brasil offers innovative and customized solutions for vertical segments to the Corporate and Institutional Customers in the field of satellite telecommunications, multimedia services, images and applications for Earth observation, as well as engineering, operations and maintenance services for satellite ground systems. In the Earth observation sector, Telespazio Brasil markets the products of the COSMO-SkyMed radar satellite constellation on behalf of e-GEOS (a Telespazio/ASI company), especially for monitoring the Amazon forest and for agriculture, defence and security and oil & gas protection applications.

PR Contacts

SatADSL

Caroline De Vos

Co-Founder & COO

+32 478 31 13 76

Caroline.devos@satadsl.net

and

James Curry

james.curry@proactive-pr.com