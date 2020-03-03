The new PoP in Miami, Florida will allow operators to connect to South and North American teleports, removing additional latency and growing SatADSL’s continent-to-continent connectivity

Miami, FL, United States and Brussels, Belgium, March 3, 2020 – SatADSL, a provider of professional connectivity services via satellite (VSAT), has announced it will be launching a new Point of Presence (PoP) in Miami, Florida in March this year.

As it continues to develop its offering globally, SatADSL will provide operators in the American region with access to its Cloud-based Service Delivery Platform (C-SDP). The first-of-its-kind platform enables operators to deliver satellite services via the cloud without adding extra latency on top of that inherent to geostationary satellite communication.

“Following the launch of its Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offering, SatADSL has experienced amazing success and growth in the market. The range of services we offer, including the ability to provide pre-paid voucher-based services and the ability to allow customers to easily operate as a Virtual Network Operator (VNO) without Capital Expenditure (CAPEX), has triggered the interest of teleports as well as satellite and service operators from various global regions,” said Fulvio Sansone, Chief Technology Officer at SatADSL.

“In addition, the possibility offered to teleports to seamlessly access third party satellite hubs via our platform enables them to extend their range of services and their geographic coverage without any investment and therefore without risk. Now, thanks to the new PoP in Miami, operators and users alike in the Americas will also benefit from SatADSL’s C-SDP with optimal latency.”

A Marlink teleport in South America will be the first to be connected to the Miami PoP. It will use the SES 4 satellite with ST Engineering Dialog® technology, to be integrated with the SatADSL’s C-SDP. As the C-SDP is an entire OSS/BSS, carrier-grade, a fully redundant platform in the cloud, it offers many benefits, including the ability for operators to outsource satellite services with no upfront investment and capitalize on their bandwidth offering.

The new PoP, which will allow SatADSL to replicate European and African models, follows the company’s expansion in Singapore last year. SatADSL successfully installed a PoP in the region to enable local operators a range of benefits, such as accelerating the go-to-market thanks to the complete suite of ready-to-use tools available on the C-SDP at all levels of the value chain.

“SatADSL is very excited about the upcoming extension, particularly as it moves us one step closer to offering continent-to-continent connectivity. We are continually looking for ways to expand our offerings as a company to improve our solutions for current and prospective clients,” said Michel Dothey, Chief Commercial Officer at SatADSL.

SatADSL is available to discuss its upcoming expansion and the benefits of its C-SDP platform at SATELLITE 2020. SatADSL will be at booth 342 at the event taking place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C. from Monday, 9th March to Thursday, 12th March.

About SatADSL

SatADSL (www.satadsl.net) is a technology agnostic, operator agnostic, cloud-based satellite Service Provider which designs and offers innovative satellite networking solutions to banks, microfinances, broadcasters, NGOs, Governments, ISPs, telecom operators and other companies in remote areas or where terrestrial infrastructure is not reliable.

Founded in 2011, SatADSL has already installed more than 4,000 VSAT networks in more than 50 countries. It specializes in providing tailor-made solutions based on customers’ specific requirements and flexible service plans that meet its clients’ budgets.

SatADSL is the creator of the innovative Cloud-based Service Delivery Platform (C-SDP) which serves as a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution, enabling operators to deliver satellite-based connectivity without investing in additional physical infrastructure.

