ABS partners with SatADSL for their neXat platform and voucher services

Brussels, Belgium, 16th November 2021 – Leading satellite service provider SatADSL, has announced a new partnership with ABS, a global satellite operator. The partnership represents SatADSL’s continued momentum as it provides satellite services to the four corners of the world.

The new partnership is the latest to highlight the industry confidence in SatADSL’s innovative global satellite solutions through its neXat platform. The technology disrupts the challenges previously associated with satellite connectivity, even in the most remote regions.

The flagship platform, neXat, is a complete OSS/BSS in the cloud that acts as an intermediary platform between the teleport, hub operators and the marketplace. It offers its partners access to SatADSL’s network of resellers across four continents. With the new service offerings from ABS’ Southeast Asia satellite beams, SatADSL hopes to further expand into the region and deliver the connectivity solutions to more people and companies.

SatADSL’s Senior VP Asia-Pacific, Rajeev Nair said, “This is an exciting partnership and another industry vote of confidence in our services. ABS is a fantastic partner to have in Southeast Asia and we’re proud to see that the industry is aware of the value we provide. With ABS, we hope to create opportunities for bringing enhanced connectivity services to Southeast Asia, where we believe this partnership is in a continuation of the good work we have been doing in the region.”

Patrick M. French, Executive Vice President, Global Business Development & Strategy at ABS said, “We are thrilled about this alliance and the value that SatADSL brings to the table especially in terms of their fair use policy and voucher services. Connecting to the ABS-2A Southeast Asia beam, the neXat platform is a powerful and convenient tool that supports a wide range of satellite services across this region.”

For more information about the platform and SatADSL’s offerings, visit www.satadsl.net

-Ends-

About SatADSL

SatADSL (www.satadsl.net) is a technology agnostic, operator agnostic, cloud-based satellite Service Provider which designs and offers innovative satellite networking solutions to banks, microfinances, broadcasters, NGOs, Governments, ISPs, telecom operators and other companies in remote areas or where terrestrial infrastructure is not reliable.

Founded in 2011, SatADSL has already installed more than 4,000 VSAT networks in more than 50 countries. It specializes in providing tailor-made solutions based on customers’ specific requirements and flexible service plans that meet its clients’ budgets.

SatADSL is the creator of the innovative Cloud-based Service Delivery Platform (C-SDP) which serves as a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution, enabling operators to deliver satellite-based connectivity without investing in additional physical infrastructure.

About ABS

ABS is a global satellite operator and offers a complete range of tailored solutions including broadcasting, data and telecommunication services to broadcasters, service providers, enterprises and government organizations.

ABS operates a fleet of satellites; ABS-2, ABS-2A, ABS-3A ABS-4/Mobisat-1 and ABS-6. The satellite fleet covers over 93% of the world’s population across the Americas, Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, CIS and Russia.

ABS has offices in the United States, UAE and Asia. For more information, visit www.absatellite.com

PR Contacts

SatADSL

Caroline De Vos

Co-Founder & COO

+32 478 31 13 76

Caroline.devos@satadsl.net

ABS

Penny Hill

VP, Marketing

+65 81898835

penny@absatellite.com

And

Dave Kulik

Dave.kunzlik@proactive-pr.com