London, UK, 26 April 2021: The pandemic has forced a recruitment rethink, and a huge uptake in flexible talent acquisition services. UK-founded scaleup Talent Works reported 400% growth in March 2020 compared to March 2021, and a sustained 20% month-on-month forecasted compound growth.

The company has pivoted its business to offer a subscription-based outsourcing model, allowing companies to draw down on the services and solutions they need as their recruiting demands change. This move has resulted in 100% growth in the previous quarter (from December 2020 to February 2021). Talent Works’ own headcount has increased by 20% in the first three months of 2021 alone, and is forecasting a further 30% over the year.

The company’s client portfolio is a reflection of the digital skills demand that has hit since businesses have accelerated their transformation plans, but also the success of global tech scaleups. New clients include alternative digital infrastructure provider CityFibre, online car marketplace cinch, and digital mortgage lender Molo. All of these businesses have soared as industries have moved online, making digital skills and talent the new precious commodity.

To enable these brands to compete in a market where there are at least three times the roles per applicant, Talent Works has developed a low risk, flexible approach to recruitment outsourcing which answers a specific need for scaling businesses. Using in-house creative, digital, insight and resourcing teams, Talent Works is exclusively placed to offer three core service areas. From agile RPO and employer branding to digital attraction campaigns, Talent Works provides an alternative method of connecting with highly sought-after tech talent which complements evolving business models and unpredictable markets.

Due to increasing demand for this unique take on outsourcing, Talent Works itself is expanding its broad array of recruitment, digital and creative skills globally. Talent Works is currently hiring digital marketers and experienced recruiters in both the UK and US to support growth. The US arm, established five years ago, is expected to double its headcount in the coming months, with new clients leading innovation in automotive, pharma and online retail space.

Last year, Talent Works was identified as a Times Best Companies 'One to Watch' and listed among the Top 75 in the Midlands region. A year later it has made it into the top 100 and received a '1 star accreditation' with employee engagement rated as "Very Good". Talent Works has also just been shortlisted for the 2021 Recruiter Awards for Most Effective Recruitment Marketing Campaign and Outstanding Outsourced Recruitment Organisation.

Neil Purcell, CEO and founder of Talent Works, commented: “The pandemic has fundamentally changed how businesses are attracting top talent in what has become an astonishing market for growing scaleups. Recruitment is now seeing a long overdue change as an industry, with companies reconsidering strategies, and outsourcing a new type of hiring during this challenging time so that they can stay laser focused on business growth. We are so proud to be a part of supporting this growth, helping fill those high skill roles most in demand.”

Talent Works enables organizations to scale through powerful talent attraction solutions. Allowing businesses to realize their true potential through talented people. They combine RPO, Recruitment Marketing and Digital Resourcing solutions that deliver unparalleled results that scale with an organization's needs. Most importantly, they place the organization at the heart of everything they do. Building, enhancing and amplifying employer brand, reflecting culture and ambition.

