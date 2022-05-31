Workforce management software company boosts European presence as staff scheduling becomes paramount

London, 31st May 2022: Staffing AI company Globus.ai today announces that it raised $4.8 million in a seed funding round led by Alliance Venture and Scale Capital, as it ramps up presence in the UK. Globus.ai has experienced 12x growth since 2018.

The latest seed round comes after solid growth for the Scandinavian AI company, after it responded to the pressures of the pandemic by supporting healthcare and social care organisations to quickly place temporary staff into urgent roles.

Alongside healthcare and social care, Globus.ai’s staffing software has also been used in education, local government, and the energy sector. Typically, customers are able to process 40% more vacancies using Globus to automate time-consuming and manual recruitment and staffing processes.

Helge Bjorland, CEO & Co-founder at Globus.ai commented: “Now, more than ever before, organisations need a way to quickly find the talent they need to fill business-critical roles — and individuals are seeking meaningful work that interests them. Our mission has always been to empower people to succeed in the future of work and, as such, our Scandinavian AI is well-positioned to support workers and organisations with today’s pressures. Globus allows companies, and specifically recruiters, to instantly connect their candidates with relevant opportunities.”

The funding will allow Globus to scale in existing markets and also prepare the company for entry into the U.S, where 13.6 million people currently work in temporary and contract roles. According to SIA, demand for temporary staff is expected to remain strong due to the ongoing impact of the Great Resignation, with temporary workers able to plug skill and productivity gaps while organisations hire permanent replacements. Part of the funding is also allocated to product development, where Globus.ai is also looking to strengthen its team with a Head of Product.

Arne H. Tonning, Partner at Alliance Venture commented: “About a year ago, Globus had a handful of early adopters in Sweden and Norway. Since then the company has grown to more than 30 customers and 4x the product revenue run-rate, while also landing multiple significant customers in the UK market. The total team is more than 50 people in 20 countries, with a remote-first configuration with a strong and inclusive culture. We believe that Globus’ journey has just started. Based on the position, potential and execution, we are proud to join the Globus mission and hope to play our part in making it a great success for all stakeholders, including customers and talent.”

“The ambition is to play a leading role in the future of work, by applying AI to the search, matching and booking of top talent in any modern organisation with a hybrid workforce. Globus is confident that human-centric AI will ultimately understand people better and connect them with the right opportunities, fast. While the HR Tech landscape is crowded and heavily invested, Globus goes beyond existing product categories and could be a new category-defining company.”

About Globus.ai

Globus.ai is a Norwegian data science and AI company. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, the company focuses on healthcare and social work staffing, with an emphasis on professions that positively impact human lives. Its cloud-based software supports staffing agencies and recruiters with all the steps of the candidate placement process.

Globus.ai’s cloud based, human-centric software enables staffing agencies and recruiters to place more candidates, faster. From requests to search, matching and booking – the whole process can be reduced to just seconds and enables customers to cover up to 40% more shifts.

To find out more about Globus.ai visit www.globus.ai.

About Scale Capital

Scale Capital is an early stage venture fund investing in digitization and disruptive technologies within business-to-business. Scale Capital primarily invests in companies in the Nordic region with the potential and ambition to win in the U.S. market. Our focus is to deliver impact through technology and create a positive change to the planet and people’s lives. We are headquartered in Copenhagen and have offices in New York and Silicon Valley.

About Alliance Venture

Alliance Venture is an early-stage venture capital firm investing in Nordic tech startups. We are dedicated to partner with exceptional, ambitious and growth-oriented founders to build great, purpose-driven companies. We have offices in Oslo, Stockholm and Palo Alto. See also alliance.vc.

