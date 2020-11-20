The company already has over 20 customers in Japan, including several major retail and transport & logistics brands.

Tokyo, Japan - November 20, 2020 - Scandit, the leading technology platform for mobile computer vision and augmented reality (AR) solutions for enterprises, today announced that it is expanding into the Japanese market with the establishment of Scandit GK, scheduled to be completed by the end of November this year. The Zurich-headquartered company is focusing its local sales, marketing, and partnership activities on the leading Japanese companies in industries such as retail, transport and logistics, and manufacturing.

Scandit is a unique computer vision and machine learning platform combining leading-edge barcode scanning, text recognition (OCR), object recognition, and AR for any camera-equipped smart device - from familiar smartphones to drones, wearables, and robots. The software is unmatched in terms of speed, accuracy, and the ability to scan in bad light conditions, at any angle and with damaged labels.

“Our early results in Japan prove that there are tremendous opportunities for our scanning solutions here,” said Masahiro Sekine, Senior Sales Director at Scandit GK. “Once companies see how they can replace dedicated scanners with smart devices that blend the physical and digital world and display real-time insights with AR-overlays, they start to accelerate their digital transformation, rapidly.”

Organizations in retail, transport and logistics, and manufacturing are using Scandit to power mobile apps, for operations such as mobile shopping, self-checkout, inventory management, proof of delivery, and asset tracking. Scandit’s solutions help take time and cost out of operations in any industry, empowering employees and improving customer engagement and satisfaction.

Mr. Minoru Yamamoto, Operating Officer, and Chief Officer of System Solution Division, AEON Retail Co., Ltd., which is one of the leading users of Scandit in the Japanese market, expressed his expectations for the company.

““RegiGo” is a new style of shopping where customers scan products and pay at the cash register. The applications that integrate Scandit's solutions allow the scanning process to be faster and stress-free, making the shopping experience more convenient and enjoyable.

With the establishment of Scandit’s Japanese office, we expect that our usage will go over the User Interface improvement at the shop-front system, but also to productivity improvement at the back office.”

Scandit’s global customers exceed 1,000 organizations including 7-Eleven, Inc, Alaska Airlines, Macy’s, FedEx, Coach, Levi Strauss & Co and Toyota Motors USA, and perform tens of billions of scans every year on 100+ million active devices, that includes more than 20 companies in Japan mainly in retail and distribution, starting from AEON Retail (headquartered in Chiba-city, Chiba, Japan).

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made contactless experiences a critical part of what companies offer to customers and employees,” said Samuel Mueller, CEO of Scandit. “Our new presence in Japan ensures that the Japanese market will have access to the best contactless scanning solutions, both now and in the future, and we are glad that we could better serve the Japanese customers and users in that way.”

Resources

Watch this video to see Scandit in action across industries: https://www.scandit.com/resources/videos/scandit-augmented-reality-for-smart-devices

See Scandit’s case studies: https://www.scandit.com/resources/case-studies/

View Scandit’s press kit: https://www.scandit.com/press/

Learn more about Scandit: https://www.scandit.com/

About Scandit

Scandit enables businesses and consumers to interact with everyday objects by blending the physical and digital worlds using computer vision. Scandit technology is a unique machine learning platform combining leading-edge barcode scanning, text recognition (OCR), object recognition and augmented reality (AR) for use on any camera-equipped smart device, from smartphones to drones, wearables and robots.

Organizations in retail, transport & logistics and manufacturing use Scandit to power mobile apps, such as for mobile shopping, self-checkout, inventory management, proof of delivery and asset tracking. Use cases in healthcare include tracking patients, medication, specimens and supplies. Scandit solutions take cost and time out of operations and improve employee and customer satisfaction.

Many of the world’s most successful companies use Scandit as part of their digital transformation, including 7-Eleven, Inc, Alaska Airlines, Carrefour, Hermes, Johns Hopkins Hospital, La Poste, Levi Strauss & Co, Mount Sinai Hospital, Sephora and Toyota Motors USA.

www.scandit.com

www.scandit.com/jp

For more information, visit https://www.scandit.com.

Press Contacts

Rachel Hawkins

LEWIS

scandit@teamlewis.com