London, 18th November 2020 – Cerillion (AIM: CER), an innovator in digital monetisation and customer management solutions, today announced a new three year managed services contract with Scarlet, a triple-play communications services provider (CSP) in Belgium, part of the Proximus Group. The Cerillion Managed Service will augment Scarlet’s in-house team and processes to provide a comprehensive set of operational services, running and maintaining the Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS suite.

Scarlet is a ‘no-frills’ brand with a mission to deliver essential telecom services at the lowest prices. Working with the Cerillion Managed Service, Scarlet is increasing its operational efficiency by gaining access to a dedicated team of billing experts that will run its end-to-end billing operations and assurance processes, as well as helping to launch new products and offers quickly using best practices.

Louis Hall

“As a challenger brand in a highly competitive market, operational efficiency and agility is our lifeblood,” said Olivier Gossiaux, IT Director at Scarlet. “By adopting the Cerillion Managed Service, we are supercharging our operations with a team of product experts which will help us to continue growing our customer base and scaling our business efficiently.”

“We are delighted to be extending our relationship with Scarlet, helping them to disrupt the market with a very competitive range of triple-play services backed up by a strong emphasis on customer experience,” commented Louis Hall, CEO of Cerillion. “Managed services provide that extra layer of assurance and confidence for CSPs to know they are getting the most out of their BSS/OSS platforms, improving time to market, whilst maintaining low and predictable operational costs.”

Scarlet is a telecom services provider active in Belgium, providing both Fixed (telephony, Internet & digital television) & Mobile telephony services to the residential market. Thanks to flexible organisation and a ‘no frills’ product portfolio, Scarlet’s mission is to deliver essential telecom services at the lowest prices. For more information, visit: www.scarlet.be

Founded in 1999, Cerillion (AIM: CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance and utilities sectors. The Company has a global customer base, with c. 90 customer installations across c. 40 countries and customers include Liberty Global, KDDI and Three. For more information visit: www.cerillion.com

