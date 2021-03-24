Scottish Water signs five-year contract with UK Enterprise Architecture software developer to propel digital project efficiency

Since procuring iServer, Scottish Water has increased its understanding of the impact of change projects on the IT and business landscape

London, New York City and Sydney – 24th March, 2021 – Orbus Software, a global market-leading provider of Enterprise Architecture software, has been awarded a 5-year contract by Scottish Water above five other Enterprise Architecture (EA) vendors after re-tendering for its existing partnership via a competitive year-long process.

Scottish Water was formed in 2002 and serves 2.56 million households and over 150,000 business customers in Scotland. The organisation prides itself on the quality of its product, testing its water every two minutes. Scottish Water employs over 4,000 people and is now advancing with an extensive transformation programme across the organisation.

Orbus Software first supplied its iServer product in 2011 to enable Scottish Water to establish an Enterprise Architecture practice, better understand and analyse the impact of change, and support a current state assessment. To date, this has shown beneficial results, including saving time on a number of significant projects and assisting with gaining ISO 9001 certification for Digital Strategy and Architecture processes. This is evidenced by greater controls and transparency - vital for a publicly owned company.

The integration of iServer’s Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) dashboarding solution is supporting Scottish Water’s increasingly mature EA practice, which in turn is supporting strategic decision making. Individuals across all business units and levels are now able to benefit from consistent process modelling and technology road mapping to inform strategic decision making.

With the support of Orbus Software, Scottish Water has successfully brought all applications and technology components into iServer, centralising the organisation’s view of the architecture. Scottish Water is aiming to fully analyse the impact of strategic decision making across all architecture domains in support of transformation initiatives.

Orbus Software entered a competitive re-tendering process as a part of Scottish Water’s policy to re-evaluate applications every five years via a public RFI. Key considerations for the re-selection of iServer included the user-friendly and familiar Microsoft interface and the strong functionality match with Scottish Water’s requirements. The organised structure within iServer and ease of accessibility allowed the Covid-19 Digital Task Force to easily identify and consider the re-use or re-purposing of systems already on the estate to meet emerging needs during the pandemic.

Paul Douglas, Lead Enterprise Architect at Scottish Water, says: “Orbus Software has supported us for a decade, offering outstanding customer service alongside an incredibly flexible and durable Enterprise Architecture tool. With the recent 2020 upgrade and implementation of the SPM reports we have seen an increase in the understanding of how Enterprise Architecture adds value to the wider business. We look forward to seeing what the next five years brings with Orbus Software, including a potential move to iServer365 which aligns nicely with our digital strategy and integrates with the Microsoft 365 platform.”

Michael D’Onofrio, CEO at Orbus Software, added: “We are looking forward to continuing our longstanding relationship with Scottish Water given that iServer has made a significant impact on the organisation’s digital transformation efforts to date. Having been re-selected from a range of other Gartner Magic Quadrant leaders demonstrates the strength of our iServer solution, enabling us to continue to add value and support Scottish Water for many years to come.”

About Orbus Software

Headquartered in London and founded in 2004, Orbus Software is a globally recognised leading provider of software and services for managing digital transformation. Its solutions drive alignment between strategy and execution, leveraging familiar Microsoft tools to ensure rapid adoption and best-in-breed functionality.

Orbus Software’s products (iServer and iServer365) provide customers with a strategic decision-making platform that addresses key transformational disciplines, including Enterprise Architecture (EA), Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM), Business Process Analysis (BPA) and Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC).

Orbus Software’s customers are predominantly large, corporate and government organisations located across the Americas, EMEA, Australasia and APAC, spanning all industry verticals. The company is customer-centric to its core, and wholly focused on delivering technological innovation that further accelerates customer success. Customers include AstraZeneca, IKEA, MotoNovo, Kelloggs, Dell, Mastercard, New York Power, Mayo Clinic, Rio Tinto, Brisbane Airport, CIB Bank, Schroders and Saab.

https://orbussoftware.com/

About Scottish Water

Every day, Scottish Water delivers 1.44 billion litres of clear, fresh drinking water and removes 983 million litres of waste water, which it treats, recovers resources from, and returns safely to the environment. Its services support 2.56 million households and 152, 806 business premises across Scotland. It has 237 water treatment works, 30,400 miles of water pipes, 1,826 waste water treatment works and 33, 655 miles of sewer pipes.