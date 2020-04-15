Search and content optimization leader promotes internally to continue its accelerating growth path

Berlin, 15. April 2020 – Searchmetrics, which provides software and services for search and content optimization, today announced the appointment of Ken Ogenbratt as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Ken has been promoted from his role as VP Finance at the company, bringing over 15 years of experience in audit, accounting, treasury management and investor relations. He replaces outgoing CFO Dirk Wolf, who left in March 2020.

Searchmetrics appoints Ken Ogenbratt as new CFO

Ken joined Searchmetrics in 2015 as Director of Finance and has spent the last five years working closely with Dirk helping the company transition from a regional to a globally focused organization. His appointment follows a rigorous selection process in which the company also considered a range of external applicants.

Matt Colebourne, CEO, Searchmetrics said: “We reviewed a number of impressive candidates for our crucial CFO role. However, Ken’s deep knowledge of the business and his experience in delivering a modern, scalable finance organization put him head and shoulders above the rest of the interviewees. We’re delighted that Ken can provide the continuity the business needs along with the ability to deliver the scale a growth-focused organization like Searchmetrics constantly demands.”

Ken Ogenbratt, CFO, Searchmetrics, added: “Stepping up to the CFO’s role in a business you know and love is a rare opportunity. Despite the current tough economic conditions, Searchmetrics’ focus on growth remains strong, and my team and I are perfectly positioned to deliver the financial support required to accelerate our expansion.”

Ken will be based in Searchmetrics’ Berlin headquarters. The company, whose software and services support thousands of businesses worldwide, including leading brands such as eBay, Siemens, Barclays, also has offices in San Mateo, New York, London and Varaždin (Croatia). Investors include Iris Capital, Verdane Capital and Holtzbrinck Digital.

About Searchmetrics

Data-driven Marketers value Searchmetrics for its ability to deliver the predictable success that enables them to reach their search and content goals. Searchmetrics, its partners and clients are united by a belief in the power of insight and an understanding that data makes decisions better.

A bias towards innovation has helped Searchmetrics support the growth of household names like eBay, Barclays and Siemens, giving them the power to navigate the hyper-competitive search landscape. Worldwide, thousands of businesses have already benefited from working with Searchmetrics and its comprehensive portfolio of data, software and services.

Founded in 2005 as a boutique digital agency, Searchmetrics has grown into a global provider of data, software platforms and expertise that drive online revenue and elevate brands.

As a company, Searchmetrics fosters an environment where executives and employees alike are encouraged to develop long-term solutions that tackle the challenges of the online world. The company is doing this by delivering customer-focused products and results-driven consultancy that create tangible value for their clients.

Searchmetrics offers four core software products, integrated into one platform, the Searchmetrics Suite, and tailored to each customer’s needs.

Research Cloud : Providing a single source of truth for SEO and market metrics.

: Providing a single source of truth for SEO and market metrics. Search Experience : Connecting search and content achievements to company KPIs.

: Connecting search and content achievements to company KPIs. Content Experience : Enabling the production of predictably successful content.

: Enabling the production of predictably successful content. Site Experience: Establishing priorities for improving technical website performance.

Searchmetrics’ software is backed up by its services division, the Digital Strategies Group. Expert consultancy teams leverage the power of the platform to develop and implement sustainable strategies for clients and maximize their business potential.

