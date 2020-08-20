Dr. Konstantinos Dolkas joins as CTO and Björn Darko becomes VP Product

Berlin, August 20, 2020 – Searchmetrics, which provides software and services for search and content optimization, today announced two new senior appointments to accelerate product innovation and drive growth. Dr. Konstantinos Dolkas joins the company in October as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Björn Darko is promoted to VP Product.

Dr. Konstantinos Dolkas joins Searchmetrics as CTO

Searchmetrics’ Vision is simplifying digital commerce for the world’s smartest marketers. The company is continually focussed on enhancing the value of Natural Search for our customers to deliver traffic, awareness, consideration and sales. With the recent launch of Searchmetrics Insights the company now has a comprehensive suite covering the full range of search, content and data solutions.

Konstantinos and Björn will focus on continuing to deliver innovation whilst also ensuring quality, availability and scalability to support businesses from SMEs to the largest international corporates.

Konstantinos holds a PhD in Cloud Computing and brings over 20 years of experience gathered in a variety of software engineering roles, including CTO positions at Yilu (a member of the Lufthansa Group) and Trecker GmbH. He has a deep understanding of the software development life cycle and software engineering best practices and policies, including expertise in building and maintaining scalable web and cloud architectures. With experience at both large and small enterprises Konstantinos knows how to deliver fast and flexibly whilst maintaining security, scalability, and performance.

Commenting on his appointment Konstantinos said: “Searchmetrics is a leading name within the search and digital marketing community based on the excellence of its technology and data and its comprehensive solutions. I’m looking forward to the challenge of building on this strong foundation and working with the team to take the company’s products and its business to even greater heights.”

Björn Darko has over ten years experience in SEO. He is an active speaker at SEO and digital marketing events and conferences, was previously Head of SEO at Ringier AG and ricardo.ch and, for the last three years, has led Searchmetrics’ Digital Strategies Group (DSG) which works with clients to deliver digital marketing solutions. Björn is passionate about how Searchmetrics’ products can deliver value for customers.

As VP Product, Björn will be responsible for defining and delivering Searchmetrics’ product strategy, ensuring that it caters to customer needs now and in the future.

“Searchmetrics has the largest, proprietary data base of search data in the market,” Björn explained. “This gives us huge advantages and my goal is to integrate and use this data in our products to inform, automate and facilitate many complex digital marketing tasks and decisions for our users.”

Britta Mühlenberg, COO, said: “I am very happy to welcome Konstantinos to Searchmetrics and to congratulate Björn on his promotion. They are the perfect team to drive innovation of our products and services.”

Searchmetrics’ software and services support thousands of businesses worldwide, including leading brands such as eBay, Siemens and Barclays. The company has offices in Berlin, San Mateo, New York, London and Varaždin (Croatia). Investors include Iris Capital, Verdane Capital and Holtzbrinck Digital.

About Searchmetrics

Data-driven Marketers value Searchmetrics for its ability to deliver the predictable success that enables them to reach their search and content goals. Searchmetrics, its partners and clients are united by a belief in the power of insight and an understanding that data makes decisions better.

Founded in 2005 as a boutique digital agency, Searchmetrics has grown into a global provider of data, software platforms and expertise that deliver insights, brand awareness and consideration for enterprises and agencies.

A bias towards innovation has helped Searchmetrics support the growth of household names like eBay, Barclays and Siemens, giving them the power to navigate the hyper-competitive digital commerce landscape. Worldwide, thousands of businesses have already benefited from working with Searchmetrics and its comprehensive portfolio of data, software and services.

As a company, Searchmetrics fosters an environment where executives and employees alike are encouraged to develop long-term solutions that simplify digital commerce. The company does this by delivering customer-focused products, a results-driven digital consultancy and market research subscription services.

Find more info here: www.searchmetrics.com.

