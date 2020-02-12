One of the first in the data centre industry – giving customers absolute confidence

12 February 2020 – Secure I.T. Environments Ltd, one of the UK’s leading design and build companies for modular and containerised data centres, and data centre refurbishment, has today announced that it has achieved the latest ISO 45001:2018 standard for Occupational health and safety (OH&S) management systems. This new standard replaces ISO 18001, which becomes obsolete in November 2020, and affirms that Secure I.T. Environments provides a safe and healthy workplace by preventing work-related injury and ill health, as well as by proactively improving its OH&S performance.

Customers throughout the private and public sector ask Secure I.T. Environments to deliver their most demanding and mission critical data centre projects because of its reputation and its long-standing commitment to meeting and surpassing the requirements for the latest standards. Secure I.T. Environments also meets ISO 14001:2015 and BN ES ISO 9001:2015 for Environmental Management and Quality Management respectively.

“We are one of the first companies in our area of specialism to achieve ISO 45001:2018,” said Chris Wellfair, Projects Director at Secure I.T. Environments. “The safety of our staff, the sites we work at and the general public are of paramount importance to us. This new accreditation, along with our existing ISO standards, mean customers can have absolute confidence in the way their projects will be approached and managed from beginning to end.”

About Secure I.T. Environments Ltd

Secure I.T. Environments Ltd is a UK company specialising in the design and build of energy efficient internal/external secure modular data centres, containerised data centres and its infrastructure. The company has established an enviable relationship with its clients based on trust and mutual respect by working as a team with the client and its project team.

The company offers a “Total Solutions Package” to the private, healthcare, education and government sectors, as well as co-hosting companies in the UK and offshore, by way of design, implementation and installation management services for projects from small stand-alone computer rooms to large public sector contracts and co-hosting locations. All rooms are designed to meet the latest test standards, now regarded as the benchmark standard for modular rooms being installed throughout the UK and Europe.

Secure I.T. Environments’ primary aim is to ensure that clients’ critical infrastructure components are protected against all external threats in a suitably protected modular room or ModCel containerised environment. To this end the company has established long-standing partnerships with its manufacturers, who are at the forefront of R&D, to ensure the highest level of physical protection and energy efficiency is maintained.

