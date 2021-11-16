16 November 2021 – London, UK – Secure I.T. Environments Ltd, one of the UK’s leading design and build companies for modular, containerised and micro data centres, has today announced that it has been awarded a contract to upgrade the air conditioning units at a Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust data centre.

Chris Wellfair, Projects Director

The existing air conditioning solution had been in place since the data centre was originally designed and built by Secure I.T. Environments in 2009 and 2010. The new contract will form part of the Trust’s investment and upgrade programme, and will bring about substantial energy efficiency improvements, once live before the end of 2021. Four GEA 18D Multi-DENCO® down flow close control direct expansion air handling systems and Four DENCO ambient air-cooled condensers will be installed.

Chris Wellfair, projects director at Secure I.T. Environments, added “We are thrilled to be continuing our long-standing work on these data centres, which we originally designed, installed and have maintained for a number of years. Cooling technology is always improving, and it will rewarding to help the trust achieve even greater energy efficiency and cost savings over the lifespan of this upgrade.”

About Secure I.T. Environments Ltd

Secure I.T. Environments Ltd is a UK company specialising in the design and build of energy efficient internal/external secure modular, containerised, Edge and micro data centres, including mechanical and electrical infrastructure. The company has established an enviable relationship with its clients based on trust and mutual respect by working as a team with the client and its project team.

The company offers a “Total Solutions Package” to the private, healthcare, education and government sectors, as well as co-hosting companies in the UK and offshore, by way of design, implementation and installation management services for projects from small stand-alone computer rooms to large public sector contracts and co-hosting locations. All rooms are designed to meet the latest test standards, now regarded as the benchmark standard for modular rooms being installed throughout the UK and Europe.

