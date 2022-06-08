Four phase project spanning over a year, including server room maintenance and replacement UPS, upgraded flooring, AHUs, building management systems, and new fire suppression cylinders

8 June 2022 – London, UK – Secure I.T. Environments Ltd, one of the UK’s leading design and build companies for modular, containerised and micro data centres, has today announced the completion of a multi-phase major upgrade project for the 70.8m2 main data centre at Three Rivers District Council. The site, at the main offices in Rickmansworth, provides essential digital services to public sector staff, and those used to support the local services that the district council provides.

The multi-phase project covered the following areas:

Server room UPS upgrade (phase 1) – The provision of a new energy efficiency UPS system, consisting of a Riello Multi Power Combo UPS cabinet, with two 25kW three-phase Power Modules. All UPS batteries were also replaced and a deep clean of the server room undertaken.

Server room flooring replacement (phase 2) – A phased and complete replacement of the existing carpeted raised access flooring tiles, with new vinyl tiles. Air flow was also improved with the strategic addition of vented grilles in the new floor.

Energy efficient AHU upgrade (phase 3) – Full replacement of two 20-year old air handling units (AHUs) with new energy efficient FlaktGroup Multi-DENCO® models. New locations were selected for the replacement condensers and the units were configured with a new Building Management Solutions (BMS) to manage the cooling environment in the server room.

Fire suppression (phase 4) – The final phase of the project was to replace the fire suppression gas bottles at the site, which had reached end of life. Following a full assessment of the existing system, Secure I.T. Environments provided a new fire suppression system, as well as the replacement cylinders, in order to ensure the system could provide protection long into the future.

Gary Cook, Data Centre Manager at Three Rivers District Council said, “At each stage of our major upgrade project, Secure I.T. Environments has delivered professionally in its consulting and on-site implementation of the work. Our project involved, multiple areas of a works in a live data centre, and the team at Secure I.T. completed all the works on time and to our expected standards.”

Chris Wellfair, Projects Director at Secure I.T. Environments added, “Whether building a new data centre, or undertaking major upgrade projects, we work very hard to ensure consistent standards and a minimum of disruption for our clients, with particular care and attention to those data centre services that need to remain live throughout the works.”

About Secure I.T. Environments Ltd

Secure I.T. Environments Ltd is a UK company specialising in the design and build of energy efficient internal/external secure modular, containerised and micro data centres, including mechanical and electrical infrastructure. The company has established an enviable relationship with its clients based on trust and mutual respect by working as a team with the client and its project team.

The company offers a “Total Solutions Package” to the private, healthcare, education and government sectors, as well as co-hosting companies in the UK and offshore, by way of design, implementation and installation management services for projects from small stand-alone computer rooms to large public sector contracts and co-hosting locations. All rooms are designed to meet the latest test standards, now regarded as the benchmark standard for modular rooms being installed throughout the UK and Europe.

Secure I.T. Environments’ primary aim is to ensure that clients’ critical infrastructure components are protected against all external threats in a suitably protected modular room or ModCel containerised environment. To this end the company has established long-standing partnerships with its manufacturers, who are at the forefront of R&D, to ensure the highest level of physical protection and energy efficiency is maintained.

