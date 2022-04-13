Two projects completed, consisting of a data centre relocation and upgrade in just six weeks, followed by a disaster recover data centre build either side of a COVID lockdown.

13 April 2022 – London, UK – Secure I.T. Environments Ltd, one of the UK’s leading design and build companies for modular, containerised and micro data centres, has today announced that it has completed two major data centre projects for a UK financial investment and wealth management company. The two projects were a phased relocation of the primary data centre and a separate new disaster recovery data centre build.

Chris Wellfair, Projects Director

The primary data centre relocation involved the relocation of equipment and upgrading the building mechanical and electrical infrastructure. This included the installation of a new Inmesol Volvo 100 KVA generator, four Mitsubishi air conditioning units in N+1 configuration, and the relocation of two existing Mitsubishi units. Secure I.T. Environments also installed a new incoming power supply to the site.

Phase two of this initial project focused on upgrading existing infrastructure in a number of key areas. The combined phases were completed in just six weeks. Secure I.T. Environments supplied and installed Novec and VESDA fire suppression systems in four rooms, two new cabinets, 14 intelligent PDUs, Jacarta Environment Monitoring System (EMS), and a flooring upgrade to vented floor tiles. A controlled shutdown was also undertaken during phase two to enable the installation of an Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS) generator panel.

“Migrating an established data centre to a new office, within a new geographical location was a huge logistical and technical challenge,” said a spokesperson for the company. “A data centre is considered the critical core of the business, so entrusting the critical fabric of its environment with a trusted partner was essential. The expertise and guidance provided by Secure I.T. Environments was comforting, they had the knowledge and expertise to ensure the project was a resounding success. The planning and implementation phases were executed with professionalism and quality, it was reassuring to know we had a trusted partner throughput this key project.”

A new disaster recovery DC

Project two was a new disaster recovery data centre build and infrastructure upgrade, completed in two phases either side of the COVID-19 lockdown spanning December 2020-January 2021. The project included installation of 7x42U cabinets, 6x intelligent PDUs, Riello UPS and a Jacarta EMS. Three new Mitsubishi air conditioning systems were installed, along with raised floor access and room soundproofing. A power upgrade to the server room was also completed.

Chris Wellfair, projects director at Secure I.T. Environments, added “We have managed multiple projects across the challenging circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, with great communication and trust being very important. When working on multi-phase projects for customers, careful planning and a close working relationship is critical to success. The customer team was pivotal to our success in delivering these projects and managing the dynamic nature of changing lockdown rules.”

About Secure I.T. Environments Ltd

Secure I.T. Environments Ltd is a UK company specialising in the design and build of energy efficient internal/external secure modular, containerised and micro data centres, including mechanical and electrical infrastructure. The company has established an enviable relationship with its clients based on trust and mutual respect by working as a team with the client and its project team.

The company offers a “Total Solutions Package” to the private, healthcare, education and government sectors, as well as co-hosting companies in the UK and offshore, by way of design, implementation and installation management services for projects from small stand-alone computer rooms to large public sector contracts and co-hosting locations. All rooms are designed to meet the latest test standards, now regarded as the benchmark standard for modular rooms being installed throughout the UK and Europe.



Secure I.T. Environments’ primary aim is to ensure that clients’ critical infrastructure components are protected against all external threats in a suitably protected modular room or ModCel containerised environment. To this end the company has established long-standing partnerships with its manufacturers, who are at the forefront of R&D, to ensure the highest level of physical protection and energy efficiency is maintained.

