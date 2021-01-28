28 January 2021 – London, UK – Secure I.T. Environments Ltd, one of the UK’s leading design and build companies for modular, containerised and micro data centres, has today announced that it has been accepted on to the NHS London Procurement Partnership programme under the Minor Works and Maintenance DPS.

Acceptance on to the LPP programme means that NHS and public sector contracting authorities will be able to benefit from decades of experience within Secure I.T. Environments designing, building, maintaining and upgrading data centres. Secure I.T. Environments has completed a range of NHS and hospital data centre projects, and therefore has a detailed understanding of challenges and specialist skills required to make any project a success.

Jo-Anne Garvie, Commercial Director at Secure I.T. Environments added, “We are very pleased to be joining the NHS London Procurement Partnership Programme. Our extensive experience delivering projects and maintenance programmes, throughout the UK for hospitals is a key component in our continued success.”

About Secure I.T. Environments Ltd

Secure I.T. Environments Ltd is a UK company specialising in the design and build of energy efficient internal/external secure modular, containerised and micro data centres, including mechanical and electrical infrastructure. The company has established an enviable relationship with its clients based on trust and mutual respect by working as a team with the client and its project team.

The company offers a “Total Solutions Package” to the private, healthcare, education and government sectors, as well as co-hosting companies in the UK and offshore, by way of design, implementation and installation management services for projects from small stand-alone computer rooms to large public sector contracts and co-hosting locations. All rooms are designed to meet the latest test standards, now regarded as the benchmark standard for modular rooms being installed throughout the UK and Europe.



Secure I.T. Environments’ primary aim is to ensure that clients’ critical infrastructure components are protected against all external threats in a suitably protected modular room or ModCel containerised environment. To this end the company has established long-standing partnerships with its manufacturers, who are at the forefront of R&D, to ensure the highest level of physical protection and energy efficiency is maintained.

For media enquiries contact:

Duncan Gurney

Ginger PR Ltd

duncan@gingerpr.co.uk

+44 (0) 1932 485 300