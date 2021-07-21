A phased replacement of near end-of-life condensers with new improved energy efficient technology at a mission critical data centre. Main data centre space reclaimed with the construction of a brand new UPS facility.

21 July 2021 – London, UK – Secure I.T. Environments Ltd, one of the UK’s leading design and build companies for modular, containerised and micro data centres, has today announced the completion of a new UPS room, Air Handling Unit (AHU) and air conditioning upgrade at Principality Building Society in Cardiff, Wales – A mutual building society with over 500,000 members and 160 years’ experience.

With existing AHU and sensing equipment approaching end of life, Principality wanted to upgrade to equipment that would offer improved efficiency and resilience for the decade ahead. A phased approach was adopted, with the individual removal and replacement of each of the four AHUs. The new installation is based on the GEA Multi-DENCO Energy Efficient DX Air Conditioning Units, include EC motors, electronic expansion valves and an inverter driven compressor, leading to excellent cooling and energy efficiency.

Secure I.T. Environments undertook all work related to the project, including the safe removal and environmental processing of the old AHU units and redundant F-gases. Training was also provided for the data centre team on using the new units.

The UPS upgrade was undertaken to address the issues of existing equipment reaching end of life, and needing to reclaim space in the core data centre, which was at a premium. A new UPS room was situated next to the main DC facility, which included a new Modular UPS system, air conditioning, raised access flooring, UPS electrical infrastructure, fire suppression and detection, pressure relief vent and gas extraction unit.

Chris Wellfair, Projects Director at Secure I.T. Environments added, “The level of improved energy and cooling efficiency that can be achieved with modern AHUs is very impressive. Many customers are finding that as older equipment reaches end of life, or they want to move to more environmentally friendly units as F-gas regulations change, that they make significant improvements in terms of PUE, energy costs and maintenance with newer equipment. The new units installed at Principality Building Society will have an immediate and positive impact on the data centre, and for many years to come.”

About Secure I.T. Environments Ltd

Secure I.T. Environments Ltd is a UK company specialising in the design and build of energy efficient internal/external secure modular, containerised and micro data centres, including mechanical and electrical infrastructure. The company has established an enviable relationship with its clients based on trust and mutual respect by working as a team with the client and its project team.

The company offers a “Total Solutions Package” to the private, healthcare, education and government sectors, as well as co-hosting companies in the UK and offshore, by way of design, implementation and installation management services for projects from small stand-alone computer rooms to large public sector contracts and co-hosting locations. All rooms are designed to meet the latest test standards, now regarded as the benchmark standard for modular rooms being installed throughout the UK and Europe.

Secure I.T. Environments’ primary aim is to ensure that clients’ critical infrastructure components are protected against all external threats in a suitably protected modular room or ModCel containerised environment. To this end the company has established long-standing partnerships with its manufacturers, who are at the forefront of R&D, to ensure the highest level of physical protection and energy efficiency is maintained.

