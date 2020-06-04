4 June 2020: SecureAge Technology, a leading global data and endpoint protection company, has announced a key update to its flagship SecureAPlus Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP), to reduce user anxiety for remote or office-based workers. ‘Recommended Actions’ has been added to its Application Whitelisting to provide additional real-time guidance on how to respond to prompted alerts when a non-trusted file is identified. The new feature is particularly valuable for people working from home, outside the usual oversight of the enterprise because of COVID-19.

"SecureAPlus end point protection is designed to provide end users – wherever they are working - with 100% protection from ransomware, keyloggers and other malware by simply blocking all previously unknown processes,” said Dr. Teow-Hin, SecureAge founder and CEO, “With Recommended Actions we go further to reduce stress for both end users and IT admins by providing intelligence-led guidance based on our analysis of millions of viruses together with collective malware research.”

SecureAPlus combines three core features for complete endpoint protection. An AI trained APEX engine analyses millions of live virus samples collected from customers and research, while a universal anti-virus platform (AV) harnesses multiple leading cloud-based AV engines to detect and block known threats. And finally, advanced interactive Application Whitelisting blocks any threat not detected by the AV or AI engine.

While SecureAPlus already prompts users to ‘block the action’, ‘allow the action once’, or ‘allow the action always’, users may still have concerns about making the wrong choice. So, the new Recommended Actions feature now provides guidance based on SecureAPlus threat intelligence data. For example, the ‘Unblock & Trust’ recommendation is based on clean AV and the AI engine scans, with the option to ‘Get a Second Opinion’. If the file is considered dangerous or suspicious, a ‘Continue Blocking’ recommendation is displayed.

In addition to Recommended Actions, SecureAPlus Version 6.2.0 includes further updates for Enterprise. A new Vulnerability Assessment feature checks programs against common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs), while optimisations allow endpoints to securely boot up faster after a Windows Update and improve the treatment and behaviour of Trusted Installers & Trusted Applications.

Recommended Actions is available to SecureAPlus Pro, Essentials, and Lite users with Version 6.2.0 and above. Individual users can download SecureAPlus at https://www.secureaplus.com/

About SecureAge Technology

Placing security and usability on equal footing, SecureAge Technology is a data security company headquartered in Singapore and known for protecting Asian governments, research organisations, and forward-thinking companies from the most advanced and persistent cyber threats in the world. The human-centric and intuitive solutions that arise from the SecureAge philosophy provide security, clarity, and the freedom to relax and stop worrying about data leaks, malware, and the growing number of threats we all face every day. Please reach out and let us know how we can help.

For more information, please contact:

Peter Rennison / Laura Berrill, PRPR, pr@prpr.co.uk / laura@prpr.co.uk + 44 1442 245030