London, 10 January 2022 - Sedex is delighted to announce the appointment of Jon Hancock as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to lead the company’s ambitious 2025 Strategy and mission.

Hancock comes to Sedex from global technology services company Electrosonic Group, where he was Chief Executive for three years. His career spans retail banking, consulting and IT-related professional services, through which he has built extensive experience in delivering high-performing growth strategies for international organisations. Previous roles include Corporate Vice-President at HCL Technologies and Chief Operating Officer at Axon Group.

Jon Hancock Headshot

Hancock’s arrival comes at an exciting time as Sedex delivers its transformational 5-year strategy, against a backdrop when it is becoming increasingly important for businesses to operate responsibly. Sedex’s growth plans support a mission to drive organisations to improve the lives of the people they impact.

Sedex’s 2025 Strategy goals are to:

Positively impact 150 million people in global supply chains , through a membership of 450,000 businesses

, through a membership of 450,000 businesses Provide the best technology and tools to support responsible sourcing , through transforming our industry-leading platform, suite of assessment tools and consulting services

, through transforming our industry-leading platform, suite of assessment tools and consulting services Empower Sedex members to build more ethical supply chains at scale through community, collaboration and good business practices

through community, collaboration and good business practices Make a genuine difference to the lives of the people in global supply chains, by using data and measuring our impact to demonstrate that we are delivering on our vision and mission.

Sedex aims to provide the best responsible sourcing solutions for its members, helping businesses to operate more ethically, and effectively manage human rights and environmental impacts throughout global supply chains.

Operating responsibly has never been more important, as focus on environment, social and governance (ESG) and supply chain resilience continues to increase across nations, sectors and stakeholders. Technology and data are powerful enablers of positive and genuine change for people and the planet - supporting to facilitate robust, accurate assessment of working conditions around the world.

To support Sedex’s goals, Hancock combines his experience in the technology sector with a focus on people and culture, and a passion for responsible and ethical business.

“I am delighted to be joining Sedex at a pivotal time, with great focus on ESG in the business community. I am passionate about the use of technology to improve people’s lives, and so the opportunity to bring together the use of technology and the development of assessment and consulting services to improve the lives of workers is very exciting.”

Jon Hancock, CEO, Sedex

Steven Esom, Chair of the Sedex Board, says, "I am delighted to welcome Jon to Sedex as our new CEO, joining us to lead Sedex. Jon brings a wealth of relevant knowledge and experience, supporting us to continue developing our offering for our members. The Sedex Board and I look forward to seeing Jon's impact on the business as he applies his expertise in the coming months."

Sedex warmly welcomes Jon to the Executive Team.

