Latest report from Sedex identifies the essential business and supply chain data to support companies’ sustainability goals and effective ESG reporting

London 6 July 2022 - A new report from Sedex, the trusted partner for environment, social and governance (ESG) and sustainability data, identifies the key data to collect for businesses looking to conduct effective ESG reporting.

ESG has become a business priority, as companies respond to investors’ increased interest in social and environmental performance. But a lack of reporting standards, with varying requirements across different ratings providers and frameworks, makes it incredibly challenging for businesses to meet ESG demands efficiently.

Data and technology provide essential solutions to this challenge. Capturing the right information equips a company to achieve ESG goals and supports other sustainability activities, such as producing modern slavery statements and demonstrating tangible progress against targets.

Data to meet multiple sustainability goals

Sedex has identified the data businesses need most to meet ESG demands, and which feeds into many other sustainability-related activities. Gathering this data can save companies time, reducing duplication and effort, and helping build supply chain visibility to make more informed decisions.

The 10 data areas:

Air emissions

Water use

Physical waste

Worker demographics

Accident and injury occurrences

Worker access to freedom of association

Modern slavery risks and occurrences

Gender pay gap

Corruption risks and occurrences

Governance bodies

Data-led technology and tools enable businesses to collect, store, share and report on this data at scale across global operations and supply chains. Sedex’s Radar risk tool, for example, provides over 340,000 risk scores across countries and industries for businesses to compare social and environmental risks around the world.

Jon Hancock, CEO at Sedex, says: “Data on a business’s operations, employees and supply chain is crucial for identifying and tackling social and environmental sustainability issues, and evidencing a company’s ESG impact in a credible way. This data, and the insight it brings, also supports many other business benefits - including more effective risk management, better response to supply chain disruption, and improved reputation with stakeholders including consumers.

“We empower companies to do this with our solutions, including bespoke support on a company’s particular ESG and sustainability needs, and the tools to execute activities at scale. Businesses can capture the data they need in the most efficient way.”

View the full insights report on the 10 core data points here: https://resources.sedex.com/10-data-points-for-esg-reporting/.

About Sedex

Sedex is the trusted partner for ESG and sustainable impact, providing accessible, affordable and intelligent tools that enable businesses to tackle key sustainability issues. Over 66,000 businesses use Sedex’s technology and insights to manage business risk, build supply chain visibility, comply with legislation, operate sustainably and drive positive impacts for people and the environment.

Sedex is a membership organisation with offices in Australia, Chile, China, India, Japan and the USA. Members include many of the world’s biggest brands, such as Marks & Spencer, Proctor & Gamble, Reckitt, British Airways, The Body Shop and Bidfood. Visit our website for more information.

Sedex’s data platform and services provide a seamless solution for holistic ESG management and reporting. Our tools support companies to gather, store and analyse relevant data, feeding into reporting and enabling businesses to demonstrate tangible progress with credible evidence.

