Interest in vital signs monitoring soars, with products relieving pressure on NHS and helping consumers to stay well at home

Redhill, UK, 17th January 2022: The pandemic has driven a wave of growth for health-related industries and products, evidenced by the success of Kinetik Wellbeing, the UK company empowering people to take control of their health at home.

The company has just achieved one million product sales since 2019 in blood pressure devices, finger pulse oximeters, TENS devices, blood glucose monitors, and thermometers. In the past year, volumes of pulse oximeters have increased by 233% and devices for respiratory therapy have increased by 420%.

Kinetik Wellbeing’s finger pulse oximeters and ear and forehead thermometers have been validated by Which? as a Which? Best Buy, alongside its Blood Pressure Monitors being Clinically Validated by the British and Irish Hypertension Society and the European Society of Hypertension. The NHS also uses the majority of Kinetik Wellbeing’s devices, with the biggest sellers including its Fully Automatic Blood Pressure Monitor and Finger Pulse Oximeter.

In addition, Kinetik Wellbeing has strengthened its long-standing partnership with St John Ambulance to deliver a range of high quality, easy to use and reliable products, focused on monitoring and maintaining good health. For every purchase of a Kinetik Wellbeing device, St John Ambulance receives a donation from Kinetik Wellbeing to help them carry out their crucial work. Since the partnership began, Kinetik Wellbeing has so far donated in excess of £200,000 to St John Ambulance, which is the equivalent of training 2,000 volunteers or keeping 50 ambulances on the road.

“St John Ambulance is proud to have a partner who is so passionate about bringing a wide range of healthcare devices to the public. The money raised through their support makes a real difference to our vital work; building health resilience and supporting people across communities to stay healthy and save lives,” said Charlotte Reichwald, Head of Philanthropy and Partnerships, St John Ambulance.

Michelle Kerrigan, National Partnerships Manager at St John Ambulance, added: “Knowing how to deliver effective first aid is just as important as knowing how to prevent illness, where possible. Kinetik Wellbeing products empower the home user to monitor their health more effectively.”

Kinetik Wellbeing is now expanding these types of partnerships with other great health-focused brands like Nuffield Health. James Grover, Director at Kinetik Wellbeing, commented: “Having access to technology that helps you stay healthy is a must, and at Kinetik Wellbeing we’re dedicated to making devices affordable, accessible and reliable. Our focus is to empower everyone to manage their health at home, and we believe that basic knowledge and skills around first aid and healthcare can save lives. That’s why we’re working with our NHS and charitable partners to raise awareness of people understanding their health, and the health of others.”

To learn more about Kinetik Wellbeing, click here: https://www.kinetikwellbeing.com/.

About Kinetik Wellbeing

Kinetik Wellbeing specialise in affordable, quality devices for monitoring and managing personal health from home. Founded in 2008, the company believes that everyone should have access to technology that helps them to stay healthy.

Having partnered with some of the biggest online retailers and pharmacies such as Amazon, Boots, Tesco Pharmacy, Argos, Asda, Superdrug, Nuffield Health and St John’s Ambulance, Kinetik Wellbeing offers a range of healthcare products designed to support the public's health and give the ‘Power to You’.

