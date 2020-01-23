Kicking off 2020 with a fourth PCI Award for Excellence

Guildford, Surrey, 23rd January 2020 - Cardprotect Voice+™, Semafone’s patented data capture solution has been recognised once again as the industry-leading solution for contact centre PCI DSS compliance and data protection at the PCI Awards for Excellence, run by AKJ Associates. The award has been presented to Semafone for its outstanding work with TalkTalk.

Semafone logo

Cardprotect Voice+ uses Semafone’s patented payment method and dual-tone multi-frequency masking technology (DTMF) to enable TalkTalk’s customers to enter their payment card details into their telephone keypad. The incoming card numbers are intercepted and the call centre agent is presented with masked (flat tone) digits so the numbers cannot be identified by their sound. Once the system has verified that the information entered is correct, it seamlessly passes the payment transaction data through to the payment service provider (PSP) for processing, by-passing the contact centre and the desktop environment completely. The solution dramatically reduces the complexity and number of controls required for PCI DSS and allows the agent and customer to remain in full voice communication throughout the entire process.

Jashan Sidhu, Director of Bill, Pay and Collect at TalkTalk, commented; “We are thrilled to receive this award. Protecting customer data is of paramount importance to us; Semafone’s solution has enabled us to handle customer data even more securely as part our continued commitment to rigorous PCI DSS compliance.”

CEO at Semafone, Gary Barnett said; “This is great news for Semafone, we are always delighted to receive recognition for our work. The need for stringent data protection is more important than ever; helping companies to descope their contact centre environment and achieve PCI DSS compliance is a key part of data security. TalkTalk is a perfect example of how companies can achieve compliance, protect customers data and offer a frictionless customer experience.”

About Semafone

Semafone provides pure cloud and on-premises solutions to contact centres and all businesses accepting payments; enabling them to collect personal data securely across all channels – including the telephone, webchat, social media, email, SMS, QR codes and more. Semafone's patented data capture method collects sensitive information such as payment card or bank details and social security numbers directly from the customer for processing. This prevents personal data from entering the business and IT infrastructure, which protects against the risk of fraud and the associated reputational damage, ensuring compliance with industry regulations such as PCI DSS. Semafone’s suite of solutions create a seamless, omnichannel experience that increases sales conversion rates and boosts customer loyalty, while at the same time simplifying compliance.

The company was founded in 2009 and now supports customers in 26 countries on five continents. Semafone is vertically agnostic and its extensive customer base includes companies such as AO, AXA, The British Heart Foundation, Rogers Communications, RNIB, Santander, Sky, TalkTalk and parts of the Virgin Group.

Major investors of Semafone include Octopus Ventures and BGF (Business Growth Fund).

Semafone has achieved the four-leading security and payment certifications: ISO 27001:2013, PA-DSS certification for its Cardprotect payment solution, PCI DSS Level 1 Service Provider and is a registered Visa Level 1 Merchant Agent. To learn more, visit www.semafone.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About TalkTalk

TalkTalk was founded in 2003 to give people more choice, better value for money and make telecoms accessible to everyone. TalkTalk has always challenged the status quo by launching first of a kind products and services including free broadband at a time when people were paying above the odds and the first network-level parental controls with its HomeSafe product.

Our key focus today is to provide affordable and reliable fixed connectivity (broadband, Fibre and landline) to consumers. TalkTalk was the first, and remains one of only a few major providers, to guarantee no mid-contract broadband price rises with its industry-leading Fixed Low Price Plans (FLPP). Since their launch in 2016, over 2.3 million customers have signed up. We also offer sensibly priced add-ons for consumers. With TalkTalk TV, customers can choose their perfect TV package – with up to 80 Freeview channels, as well as flexible access to an extensive range of premium content from Sky, BT Sport and Netflix.